Minecraft Update Version 2.10 Full Patch Notes For PS4

Minecraft update version 2.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game appears to be a stability update. It is a minor hotfix that has been deployed today weighing in just a few MB in size. Here are the official patch notes for Minecraft update 2.10.

Minecraft Update Version 2.10 Full Patch Notes

16th July 2020 – 1.16.1 Hotfix Update (PlayStation 4)



We’re releasing a new hotfix for the 1.16.1 update on PlayStation 4 that greatly improves stability in the game.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphones.