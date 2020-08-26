Minecraft update version 2.12 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mojang has released a minor hotfix today for PS4 users. It resolves an issue with the account linking occurring after playing another game. This is the only fix confirmed officially so don’t expect to see any other major changes.

Minecraft Update Version 2.12 Full Patch Notes (August 26 Update)

This hotfix is being rolled out PlayStation 4 to address sign issue introduced with the launch of 1.16.20. Cross-play is still compatible with all Bedrock platforms running 1.16.20 or higher. Please continue to engage with us through bugs.mojang.com and keep the bug reports coming, we really appreciate your help!