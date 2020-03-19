MLB The Show 20 update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of gameplay-related fixes. Get the complete MLB The Show Update 1.04 patch notes below.

MLB The Show 20 Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes

Gameplay:

– Fixed an issue that caused the Button Accuracy Throw Meter to get stuck in the red, following a specific bullpen operation.

– Increase to hitting difficulty in Diamond Dynasty.

– Fewer checked swings will hit the ball into play.

– Pitch speed slider has more range.

– When swinging early on an outside pitch, fly balls and line drives that would be labeled “Rolled Over” will now be labeled “Out in Front”

The game is available now for PS4.