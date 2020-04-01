MLB The Show 20 update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

There are multiple bug fixes included in this new update for the game. There are also fixes for in-game crashes and interface updates but gameplay tuning hasn’t been touched. Get the complete MLB The Show 20 update 1.06 patch notes below.

MLB The Show 20 Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes

Update 1.06 only includes bug fixes, crash fixes, and interface updates. Gameplay tuning has not been touched and we are continuing to monitor it.

In-Game:

– Fixed a rare occurrence where deep hit balls could bounce under and through the OF wall, resulting in a ground rule double. We also fixed one occurrence where the ball could pass through the HR wall on the fly.

– Fixed a specific situation where the baserunner would go into base standing, when he needed to be urgently sliding.

– Slightly expanded the radius that a defender can successfully tag out a baserunner when they collide in the base path during rundowns or instances when the defender is going into a throw animation, while the baserunner is passing through him.

– Increased the ability of the pitcher to successfully tag out runners at home plate, when the pitcher has to cover home plate following a wild pitch or passed ball.

– Lead Runner Window will no longer display if the fielder or runner settings are set to “Auto”.

UI:

– Added the “R2 to Steal” prompt to RTTS Classic Baserunning.

– Fixed an issue where a few Legends had the incorrect head, after loading up a year-to-year save from MLB The Show 19.

– Fixed an issue in Options Explorer, where the pitch result/feedback OSD was not displaying (showing whether it was good, early, or late timing).

– Various other minor UI corrections.

Misc:

– Fixed a crash caused by entering an Exhibition game, immediately after completing a Team Affinity moment.

– Added pitchers/two-way players to the bench in the Sim Manager. They were previously unavailable as subs off the bench.

– Fixed an issue that was making the crowd drop out completely for small amounts of time.

– Various crash fixes.

MLB The Show 20 is available now for PS4.