MLB The Show 20 update 1.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a hotfix that implements some changes to the Baserunning and Lead Runner Window. Get the complete MLB The Show 20 update 1.07 patch notes below.

MLB The Show 20 Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

Misc:

– The Baserunning Diamond and Lead Runner Window will now display correctly, when the “Baserunning Decisions” or “Fielding Decision” options are set to “AUTO”.

– The player marker (circle) will no longer display under a player when the “Fielding Decisions” are set to AUTO.

The game is available now for PS4. It was developed by Sony San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.