MLB The Show 20 update version 1.08 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes for in-game and UI. There are some misc bug fixes included in the patch as well. Get the complete MLB The Show 20 update 1.08 patch notes below.

MLB The Show 20 Update Version 1.08 Full Patch Notes

In-Game:

– Fixed an issue that would cause outfielders to miss catches when a user reached the catch region at the last possible moment.

– Fixed an issue causing homeruns to get sucked into an outfielders glove resulting in an out.

– Fixed an Online Head-to-Head issue where a user could get trapped in their pause menu until their pause timer ran out, resulting in a forfeit.

– Fixed an issue where an early steal of home would not count as a run on specific deep fly balls.

UI:

– Removed the “Baserunning Decisions” option from the in-game menu in Online Head-to-Head games, as all Online Head-to-Head games are manual by default.

Misc:

– Users who lose connection in the Showdown front-end menu will no longer automatically fail the moment or showdown.

– Fixed various minor issues with Play-by-Play commentary.

– Various crash fixes.

The game is available now for the PS4.