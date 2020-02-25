Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.15 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is roughly 7.5 GB on PS4, 10 GB on PC, and 11 GB on Xbox One. Get the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.15 patch notes below.

Modern Warfare Update Version 1.15 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

WHAT’S NEW:

New map, Bazaar!

Added Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7 (“Dirty Old House Boat”)

3v3 Snipers on Rust!

Giant Infection!

“Boots on the Ground War” (Realism rules. No tanks.)

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab were not always appearing at the top of the list

Various map exploit fixes

Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level

More fixes to Regiment tags

Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update

Fixed a bug in 3v3 Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50

Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist

Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother

Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant

Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism modes

Trials: Fix for the score at the end of “Fire in the Hole” not tallying up properly

Challenges:

Fixed a bug for the “Kills with Enemy Weapon” Karma challenge not tracking properly

Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon

Fix for an objective when completing Golem’s Operator Mission that requested 5 Kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.

“Alliance” Objective 6: Complete any 4 Co-Op Operations has been fixed

“Alliance” Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition Operator. This has been fixed

Weapons:

Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress 1 level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they are no longer gaining XP

Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel

Model 680: Slight range increase

Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase

Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following: Model 680 – XRK 18.0” Liberator R9-0 Force TAC Sentry Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision

Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase

Crossbow: Increased reload speed

Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame

Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel

Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags

Classic Special Operations: Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission “Disinform” while on Xbox

Special Operations: Survival

Piccadilly: Fix for a bug where helicopters could clip through buildings

Adjusted Cluster Strike damage towards enemy helicopters

Fix for a bug where destroying the enemy helicopter/pilot was not awarding money as intended

Special Operations:

Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped

Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth

Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit

Call of Duty League:

When CDL Rules are enabled, the Restrictions warning icon will be displayed next to the buttons that contain CDL banned items, even if they are in sub menus. This should make it easier for players to know what parts of their loadouts need to be replaced in order to follow CDL Rules.

Domination: Round timer set to 5 minutes (previously 6)

Search and Destroy: Round timer set to 1 minute 30 seconds (from 2 minutes)

Restricted Thermite, Throwing Knives, and Killstreaks to CDL playlist

CoD Caster: Reintroduced the Data View feature, allowing KBM Codcasters to view player information by pressing the keybind assigned in the Options menu.

PC: Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.