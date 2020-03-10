Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.17 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game is for War Zone, a brand new battle royale mode featuring 150 players. It is also cross-platform and will be free-to-play on all platforms.
Modern Warfare Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Apparently this update is in preparation of the War Zone battle royale mode. This a free-to-play add-on for COD: MW that is available to play from today.
PLAYLIST UPDATE:
- Added Search and Rescue
- Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)
- Removing “Boots on the Ground War”
GENERAL FIXES:
- NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”
- Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War
- Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow
- Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly
- Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder
- Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon
- Various Ground War exploit fixes
- Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist
- Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed
- Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust
- Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown. After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed
- Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap
Call of Duty League: Restricted the .357 Snake Shot in the CDL public playlist
Weapons:
- 725 Sawed-Off Barrel:
- Increased move speed
- Increased ADS Spread
- Reduced ADS damage
- Reduced far damage range
- Extended very lethal close damage range
- Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes
- Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680
- Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun
- Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug
Missions and Challenges:
- Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used
- Fix for the “Get 50 Kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended
- Fix for Golem’s 3rd Mission Objective, “Get 5 Kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly
- All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills”
- Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions
Classic Special Operations:
- Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed
- Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug there enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused
Special Operations: Survival – Leaderboards for Azhir Cave (night) and St. Petrograd have been added
Special Operations:
- Camera is now in a fixed position when reviving while prone or crouched
- Hostages will reset to a safe area if dropped out of bounds
- Fix match ending if the last-alive player calls in a Team Revive but goes down before the other players revive themselves.
- Fix some instances where the juggernaut music could stay on unintentionally
- Increase Heavy Hitter weapon perk to 2x melee damage
- Ensure that players who are parachuting receive the ‘out of bounds’ warning if they drift out of bounds
- Fix for hint prompts showing up while players are in last stand
- Fix for an edge case that could prevent the 4th squad leader from spawning in during Operation Headhunter
- Operation Just Reward: Fixed an issue where the cell phone intel would fail to drop
- Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug where destroying an enemy Wheelson was not granting any XP
Keyboard and Mouse: a contextual menu is now displayed when KBM player right-click on usernames in the Social menu’s Party tab
PC:
- Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability
- New PC players that are using the latest Battle.net client now have access to a simple, one-click way of creating their Activision account using their Battle.net credentials
- Fixed a few cases where certain Social menu pop-up messages would display incorrectly in higher aspect ratios
