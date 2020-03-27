Call of Duty Modern Warfare update version 1.18 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare adds features like a new Coalition Operator, Talon, NVG Infected Multiplayer mode, Plunder: Blood Money, and more. Get the complete Modern Warfare update 1.18 patch notes below.

Modern Warfare Update Version 1.18 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

WHAT’S NEW:

New Coalition Operator, Talon!

Khandor Hideout 24/7 Playlist in Modern Warfare Multiplayer!

NVG Infected Multiplayer Mode – Infected in the Dark. Survivors have a thermal sight and limited NVG battery, but the Infected can see in Dark. Realism damage, so make those headshots count!

Plunder: Blood Money – Guaranteed cash drops on all kills. Bounty Contracts and Finishing Moves pay extra cash!

GENERAL FIXES:

When using a Tactical Insertion in the crawl space near the oil derrick on Rust, the player will spawn elsewhere on the map instead of where the Tac Insert was placed. This has been fixed

When using KBM, the navigation arrows used to change which Season you’re viewing go in the wrong direction. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the killcam showed the player they were killed by Thermite rather than underbarrel thermite

In some cases, Xbox players might experience in-game stuttering after the console has been in Rest Mode and the “Instant On” setting is enabled. This has been fixed

Fix for a bug where players could see Daily Challenges rewarding duplicate rewards instead of XP

We now show weapon and equipment counts in the killcam. If a player was using Stopping Power, then the ammo count will be orange to denote this. We also show whether a player was using Dead Silence in the killcam as well

Since the 3/10 update, some players could encounter white flashes of light/VFX when shooting/standing near a wall, object, or another player. This has been fixed

Weapons:

Increased the max travel time for Crossbow bolts from 3 seconds to 6 seconds for longer distance shots

Bolt action rechamber will no longer be retriggered if interrupted after the round has been ejected (this fixes an issue with redundant bolt action rechambers after weapon switches)

Removing inaccurate attachment description from Solozero NVG Enhanced Scope: “Optic glint visible to enemies”

Perks:

Amped: Increased Amped reload speeds for the Strela-P, PILA, and JOKR

E.O.D: Damage resistance fixes and tuning: Fixed an issue where Thermite equipment was not showing the damage resistance icon even though damage resistance was being applied Stuck Thermite and Thermite bolts no longer have their damage reduced



Field Upgrades:

Field Upgrade Pro: Stopped cases where failed Field Upgrade placements would cause equipment to be used

Tactical Insert: Added broken Tactical Insert icon that is shown when the Tac Insert is destroyed

Deployable Cover : Shotguns now destroy Deployable Cover with 3 melee hits Added damage stats for vehicle and thermite damage Fixed a bug where placing Deployable Cover on a door two times would allow the door to be moved

EMP Drone: Allow the EMP Drone to be used at the start of a new round in multi-round game modes

Stopping Power: We’ve doubled the amount of Stopping Power ammo given to Akimbo weapons

PC:

Stun Grenades are now less intense

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

Campaign: While on Embassy, at the Green Beam checkpoint, players would not be able to progress in the mission after using the drone strike. This has been fixed.

Special Operations:

Operation Strongbox: Fix for the vault location/crypto key objective markers not displaying on the Tac-Map

Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug that prevented guided rockets from locking onto the enemy helicopter

Operation Brimstone: Fixed a bug where objective icons were not appearing on the Tac-Map

Operation Crosswind: Fix for sometimes jumping out of the plane into an out of bounds area

Operation Crosswind: Fix for enemies not spawning in the plane if one player is outside of the plane during the regroup

Operation Headhunter: Fix for Cruise Missile marking teammates as enemy targets

Operation Just Reward: Fix for stealth being automatically broken when retrying the Operation

Operation Just Reward: Enemy sentries will no longer shoot players parachuting in

Rebalanced explosive damage against Juggernauts

Fix for a bug where the Double Time Perk was not awarding the correct speed bonuses

Fixed a camera bug that could sometimes drift off the while in the pickup truck

Fix for icons not appearing correctly when using UAV

Fix for exploit involving molotovs and munitions crates

Fix for High Alert not triggering on suicide bombers or juggernauts

Fix for throwing knife not killing enemies in 1 hit

Fix for players respawning with empty ammo clips/magazines

Fix for enemy melee attacks ignoring player armor

Fix for Restock perk not showing grenades recharging

Fix for Suicide Bombers playing their VO too frequently

Ground War

Fix for a bug that resulted in a player falling through the map upon spawning on a tank as it became full

Warzone:

New weapons can be found on the ground and in Supply Boxes: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine (Marksman Rifle), EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) and the .50 GS (Handgun)

Players who disconnect in Last Stand will now drop their items when leaving the game

Fix for a bug where the animation for the player equipping a gas mask will interrupt and block players from deploying their parachute

Tuned close up shotgun damage to prevent a single shotgun blast from downing a fully armored player. Stopping power can still make this happen

Added Warzone specific controller button layouts. The Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Flipped layouts will allow those playing Warzone with a controller to use the Ping feature more efficiently

Plunder:

Players can no longer stack self-revive kits

Players that are spectating still get plunder payouts from contracts but at only 40% of the value paid to living players

Fixes to help prevent hitching when interacting with Cash Deposit Helicopters and Recon Contracts

Battle Royale:

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station

Updated button layout for equipment while using gamepad

Fixed a bug for players are not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks

Prevent bullets that hit the riot-shield from depleting player armor

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player will hear the out of bounds countdown timer but will not see the countdown splash on their screen. This has been fixed

Fix for various and potential exploits

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match

Players will now get a kill when someone that you’ve downed, disconnects from the game

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.