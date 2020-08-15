Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Infinity Ward has warned that this update will be massive on the Xbox One due to an unforeseen bug. They are working with Microsoft to ensure that the future updates file size is smaller.

Download Size:

PS4: 1.2GB

PC: 0.88GB (F2P only) and 1.83GB (MW/MW owners)

Xbox One: 66.3GB

Modern Warfare Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (August 14 Update)

GENERAL FIXES: