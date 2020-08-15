Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.25 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Infinity Ward has warned that this update will be massive on the Xbox One due to an unforeseen bug. They are working with Microsoft to ensure that the future updates file size is smaller.
Download Size:
- PS4: 1.2GB
- PC: 0.88GB (F2P only) and 1.83GB (MW/MW owners)
- Xbox One: 66.3GB
Modern Warfare Update Version 1.25 Full Patch Notes (August 14 Update)
GENERAL FIXES:
- Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen
- Fix for an error that could occur when selecting “Play Again” option in Warzone
- Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown
- Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone
- The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we’re removing the following maps from each mode listed below:
- Headquarters – Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment
- Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Cyber Attack – Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Hardpoint – Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion
- Search and Destroy – Removing Rust