Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update Version 13.00 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Monster Hunter World Ieborne update version 13.00 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new patch for Monster Hunter World Iceborne adds new monsters and implements a number of fixes to the game. Get the full Monster Hunter World Iceborne update 13.00 patch notes below.

Main Additions / Changes

General

(Both monsters will appear in new special assignments after finishing the main story of Iceborne and unlocking the tundra region in the Guiding Lands.)

System

Applied a change that lets you receive Hunter Helper Rewards from master rank quests.

Added new designs for the Squad Card.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

New decor can now be placed in your room in Seliana.

Applied a change to the Steamworks that lets you activate the auto mode after sending the Steamworks into Overdrive.

Added an option to the Steamworks that lets you change the Steamworks’ output.

Added an augmentation feature that lets you customize the look of your weapon.

Added an item that forces a monster to leave the Guiding Lands.

Miscellaneous

You can now collect item rewards on the round just before a Steamworks overdrive.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Base/Facility

Fixed an issue where the options “Take All” and “Sell All” were reversed when the items prepared via oven roast totaled 9999 in your item box.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, abilities wouldn’t rotate when storing potential for awakened weapons.

Fixed an issue where the great sword ‘Empress Galea “Styx”‘ would be ordered incorrectly when sorting.

Fixed an issue where numerical values would not correctly display in the Steamworks results screen.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an error would occur when joining a squad Online Session using the Online Session ID.

Fixed an issue where, after taking certain steps, a posted quest could not be found in a search.

Fixed the description text of some music player songs.

Fixed an issue where the Beetle Ticket could not be used as a material to meld items.

Fixed an issue where Ruiner Nergigante would be displayed in the Guiding Lands monster list, even though the conditions for it to appear haven’t been fulfilled.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an armor’s abilities would not be correctly reflected in the hunter’s status while augmenting the armor.

Fixed an issue where the color of Dober β Layered Legs would not display properly after changing the color.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, an error would occur when entering your own room.

Fixed an issue where guest players would become unable to move if they were removed from the Gathering Hub at certain times.

Updated the tutorial for additional features of the squad to explain that subleaders can invite other players to the squad.

Fixed an issue where even before you reach Seliana, the recruitment message “Let’s hang out in my room!” would be available as an option.

Fixed an issue where some Palico weapons would appear in an unnatural spot when sorting by rank.

Fixed an issue where when joining another player’s quest, if the quest host cancels the quest at a specific time, the name of the previously completed quest and not the quest that you joined would be displayed.

Fixed an issue where a weapon from The Witcher weapon tree would not appear when placed on the equipment display.

Fixed an issue where there would be a disparity between the Safi’jiiva siege result screen and the information displayed at the quest counter.

Fixed an issue where the chat recipient could not be changed after entering a loading screen with the chat window open.

Fixed an issue where the items created from the oven roast would not roll correctly.

Fixed an issue where you could not leave the mini-canteen at camp if the mini-canteen menu and the quest complete notice appeared on the same exact frame.

Updated the description text for the Chrome Halberd III gunlance.