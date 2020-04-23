Monster Hunter World Iceborne update version 13.50 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne update 13.50 implements a number of bug fixes. It also adds new monsters, quests, and features to the game. Get the complete Monster Hunter World Iceborne update 13.50 patch notes below.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update Version 13.50 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Main Additions / Changes

General

Kulve Taroth has been added to master rank.

Arch-tempered Namielle quest has been added.

-Both are available as event quests for a limited time.

System

Increased the number of weapons that can use the layered weapon feature.

Increased the number of bases/parts for layered weapons.

Appraisal weapons can now be upgraded at the Smithy.

Appraisal weapons can now be created at the Elder Melder.

New Pendants added.

Obtained Item Placement option added to the Options menu.

Miscellaneous

Appraisal weapons are now easier to obtain from the Kulve Taroth siege.

Incandescent Weapons now produce higher rarity weapons more easily.

The following charms have been added: Attack Charm V and Evasion Charm V.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Base/Facility

Fixed an issue where the order of the research requests would change when submitting photos in a certain order.

Fixed an issue where a player would receive a penalty and not be able to enter another player’s room under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where a low drop rate item was displayed in the wings rewards chart of master rank Rathalos.

Fixed an issue where you could set layered armor while having full armor equipped if done in a certain order.

Fixed an issue where a player’s appearance would display unintentionally when using specific gestures in the Gathering Hub.

Fixed an issue where the number displayed on some hairstyles when changing your appearance would differ depending on the character type.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, players couldn’t accept the next Recon Assignment from the Gathering Hub’s Pub Lass after completing the quest “Across the Lost Path.”

Fixed an issue where, when certain conditions were fulfilled, a completed icon would be displayed on research requests that had no photo.

Monsters

Fixed an issue where, under specific conditions, certain monsters would behave unintentionally when beginning a turf war.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, parts severed from Raging Brachydios would go into an area that players cannot enter normally, thus not allowing them to carve for rewards.

Fixed an issue where the explosion effect from blast element would not sync correctly with certain monsters during online play.

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, Furious Rajang’s behavior would become erratic if the final part of its pin attack is performed on breakable ground.

Fixed an issue during the Safi’jiiva siege where, if certain steps were taken, objectives would appear completed even if they had not been.

Player

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, the Third Fleet Master hairstyle would display unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Tracker’s hairstyle along with the Pearlspring α+ head armor would cause the player character’s appearance to display unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where equipping the male Direwolf layered head armor along with specific hairstyles would cause the player character’s appearance to display unintentionally

Fixed an issue where performing certain gestures with the Felyne Ishvalda Raiment α+ equipped would cause unnatural behavior.

Fixed an issue where the player would be sent flying in an unintentional direction if they are hit with Furious Rajang’s pin attack while wearing the Rocksteady Mantle.

Tweaked the position of the Demonlord Mace sword & shield while sheathed.

Fixed an issue where canceling a grapple off of a monster near certain walls/boundaries in the tundra region of the Guiding Lands would result in the player getting stuck behind the wall or out of bounds.

Fixed an issue that caused certain weapon poses to appear unnatural when a Glavenus or Acidic Glavenus insect glaive was equipped.

Fixed an issue where a player who was grappled onto a monster would be forcibly dropped when a dual blades user would hit a monster with the clutch claw’s unique attack during online play.

Mitigated an issue that caused the player to take damage despite successfully performing Foresight Slash.

Fixed an issue where pendants couldn’t be seen when the Banuk Coil α+ and an Aloy bow were equipped at the same time.

Fixed an issue where, when poisoned, the drinking animation for using certain items would be canceled.

Fixed an issue where, when certain conditions were met, the player would perform a guard animation with a weapon drawn.

Miscellaneous

Added an explanation to the Squad tutorial to state that sub-leaders can also invite players to the squad.

Fixed an issue with the Available Quests screen for the Guiding Lands, where under certain conditions, players from one quest would appear in a quest session that has no players in it.

Fixed an issue where planned research requests would be unlocked by an as of yet unavailable event.

Fixed an issue where data remained on the custom radial menu when obtaining an incorrect item.

Fixed an issue where an error would occur when checking add-on content while online.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have also been made.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.