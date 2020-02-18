Mortal Kombat 11 update version 1.15 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This new Mortal Kombat update aims to balance some characters like the Joker. Have a look at the complete Mortal Kombat 11 update 1.15 patch notes.

Moral Kombat 11 Update Version 1.15 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

General Gameplay Adjustments

• Fixed a rare issue that could occur after a Getup Forward Roll has been interrupted that could cause characters to move through each other when performing certain attacks (e.g. Jade’s Blazing Nitro Kick)

Character Specific Adjustments

• Erron Black – Grip Slam (Away+Back Punch) had its hit reaction adjusted and has 1 more frame of hit advantage

• Erron Black – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Netherbeast Trap to teleport the opponent to the center of the arena after being hit with specific timing

• Jacqui Briggs – Danger Zone (Front Kick, Front Kick) can no longer hit opponents while they are in an invincible knocked down state

• Jax – Fixed an issue that was causing Heat Missile to disappear if he is hit during its active frames

• Kano – The ground reaction to the first attack of Cheeky Swipes (Getup / Block Attack Up + Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity

• Kano – The ground reaction to Scarred (Back Punch) now has an increased victim region & Deadly Digger (Back Punch, Back Kick) has slightly increased range

• Kotal Kahn – Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) had its first attack’s hit reaction adjusted against an airborne opponent and has an increased hit region on the second attack while the opponent is in a combo

• Kung Lao – The ground reaction to the first attack of Flip Kick (Getup / Block Attack Up + Front Kick) now has an increased victim region & its air reaction has increased gravity and the second attack has 4 more active frames

• Shang Tsung – Crushing Palm (Jump Up + Back Punch) can now be properly cancelled into Sternum Breaker (Front Kick)

• Nightwolf – Fixed an issue that was causing Ancestral Light to have its active frames removed if he is hit during its active frames

• Terminator – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Terminator to move quickly across the screen if he performed a cancel into Killing Machine while in close proximity to an opponent performing Breakaway with specific timing

• Joker – Back Throw now requires the correct input for the opponent to Throw Escape

• Joker – Jumping Jester no longer causes full block damage when it is Flawless Blocked

• Joker – Fixed an issue that was causing Getting Lit to have its initial active frames removed if he is interrupted at specific timing

• Joker – Fixed rare issue that could cause Joker to move quickly across the screen if he performed a cancel into Batsy-Poo while in close proximity to an opponent performing Breakaway with specific timing

• Joker – Fixed rare issue that could cause Batsy Pew Pew to auto-correct if he is interrupted with specific timing

• Joker – Fixed issue with C C D D E G E C Amplify not being possible if another button is pressed while holding down Back Kick button

• Joker – Getting Lit Amplified & C C D D E G E C Amplified can now be performed without holding down their respective attack buttons

• Joker – Getting Lit and Getting Lit Amplified now correctly displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during recovery frames

• Joker – Ta-Da (Hop Attack) can no longer be done at specific timing to remove its landing recovery frames

• Joker – Fixed a rare issue with KAPOW follow-up hits not comboing correctly in certain situations

• Joker – Smile (Fatal Blow) can no longer be delayed longer then intended after its armor absorbs an attack

• Joker – Fixed an issue that allowed Together Forever Brutality to trigger from Getting Lit Amplified

Moral Kombat 11 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.