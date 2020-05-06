Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Announced, $40 Story Expansion With New Characters

Mortal Kombat 11 is receiving a meaty story expansion, Mortal Kombat Aftermath, on May 26. This expansion was announced today with a trailer.

Warner Bros. Interactive and Netherrealm Studios have announced a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11. This expansion will also add new characters and stages. Get a look at the reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat Aftermath below.

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

The pricing of this collection sounds a little confusing at first. Players will be able to get the base game, Kombat Pack, and the Aftermath expansion for $59.99 with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection. They can just purchase the expansion for $39.99 if they have the base game. If they want to get the Aftermath Kollection in addition to the Komba pack, they can grab it for $49.99.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be out on May 26, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.