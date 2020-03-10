Mortal Kombat 11 update version 1.17 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mortal Kombat 11 Update Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Improvements to AI logic

Fixed issues with some augments not granting correct bonuses

Increased the button input buffer when exiting a block hit reaction from 2 to 5 frames

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Block Attack options now have more defined options Fast, Delay, Late which will perform the Block Attack on the first frame, randomly delayed or on the last frame

Practice Mode > AI Options > Record now has a new Recording Slot to be used for Kustom Getup / Reversal

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Reversal Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal & Kustom Reversal with Navigation which uses the Recording Slot Kustom Getup / Reversal starting with the button press or the directional input when with Navigation

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Getup Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal & Kustom Reversal with Navigation which uses the Recording Slot Kustom Getup / Reversal starting with the button press or the directional input when with Navigation

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

All Getup/Flawless Block Up+Front Kick attacks will no longer hit opponents from behind except for Kung Lao, Sonya, and Geras

Fixed an issue with several Krushing Blow Requirements sometimes not working correctly while the opponent is still in a hit reaction animation

Added new Nether Forge Recipes for players to discover

Character Specific Adjustments

Cassie – Fixed a visual issue with holsters that could sometimes occur when performing Dual Wielding Amplified

– Fixed a visual issue with holsters that could sometimes occur when performing Dual Wielding Amplified Geras – Reduced the travel distance of Dash Forward and Dash Backward

– Reduced the travel distance of Dash Forward and Dash Backward Geras – Increased the recovery on miss of Sand Trap and Quick Sand by 4 frames

– Increased the recovery on miss of Sand Trap and Quick Sand by 4 frames Jacqui Briggs – Directing Bionic Bounce Towards or Away costs one bar of defensive meter

– Directing Bionic Bounce Towards or Away costs one bar of defensive meter Jacqui Briggs – The landing recovery frames of (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Grenade Launcher, and (Air) Prototype Rocket can no longer be circumvented when being 2in1 cancelled from a Jump Attack with specific timing

– The landing recovery frames of (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Grenade Launcher, and (Air) Prototype Rocket can no longer be circumvented when being 2in1 cancelled from a Jump Attack with specific timing Jade – Wiggle Stick (Away + Back Punch) can now still be 2in1 cancelled if the first or second attack hits the opponent but the last attack misses

– Wiggle Stick (Away + Back Punch) can now still be 2in1 cancelled if the first or second attack hits the opponent but the last attack misses Jade – Blazing Nitro Kick Krushing Blow requirement no longer resets when it is missed

– Blazing Nitro Kick Krushing Blow requirement no longer resets when it is missed Jax – Gur-Knee (Towards+Back Kick) no longer has different hit advantage when hitting standing and ducking opponents

– Gur-Knee (Towards+Back Kick) no longer has different hit advantage when hitting standing and ducking opponents Jax – Ripped Amplified now recovers 4 frames faster on hit & 6 frames faster on miss and is now -8 on block (down from -4)

– Ripped Amplified now recovers 4 frames faster on hit & 6 frames faster on miss and is now -8 on block (down from -4) Johnny Cage – Rising Star can no longer be Amplified when it is Flawless Blocked

– Rising Star can no longer be Amplified when it is Flawless Blocked Johnny Cage – Rising Star Amplified now costs one bar of both offensive and defensive meter when Rising Star is blocked or misses

– Rising Star Amplified now costs one bar of both offensive and defensive meter when Rising Star is blocked or misses Kotal Kahn – Heavy Blade (Back Kick) now starts up 1 frame faster, can now be 2in1 cancelled, and has a different hit reaction

– Heavy Blade (Back Kick) now starts up 1 frame faster, can now be 2in1 cancelled, and has a different hit reaction Kotal Kahn – Yeyecame Disk now causes 5 more frames of blockstun and has more pushback when normal blocked

– Yeyecame Disk now causes 5 more frames of blockstun and has more pushback when normal blocked Kotal Kahn – Fixed a visual issue with Totem visual effects persisting during some fatalities

– Fixed a visual issue with Totem visual effects persisting during some fatalities Kitana – Fixed an issue with Dark Deception (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Punch) Krushing Blow not triggering if the third attack is a Kounter

– Fixed an issue with Dark Deception (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick, Back Punch) Krushing Blow not triggering if the third attack is a Kounter Kitana – Edenian Strike now has 1 more frame of hitpause

– Edenian Strike now has 1 more frame of hitpause Kitana – Fan Toss Amplify can now be delayed by up to 7 more frames

– Fan Toss Amplify can now be delayed by up to 7 more frames Kitana – Reduced the combo damage scaling of Fan Lift & Fan-Nado and its reaction no longer allows the opponent to Breakaway

– Reduced the combo damage scaling of Fan Lift & Fan-Nado and its reaction no longer allows the opponent to Breakaway Kitana – Royal Protection buff no longer gets removed after using certain attacks

– Royal Protection buff no longer gets removed after using certain attacks Kitana – Royal Protection buff now grants a stacking damage buff (up to 50%) for each successful projectile parry that lasts 10 seconds and the timer is reset with each successful parry

– Royal Protection buff now grants a stacking damage buff (up to 50%) for each successful projectile parry that lasts 10 seconds and the timer is reset with each successful parry Kitana – Edenian Twist Krushing Blow requirement “Triggers if FATAL BLOW is on cooldown” no longer will be possible after DEADLY GAME (Fatal Blow) has successfully hit

– Edenian Twist Krushing Blow requirement “Triggers if FATAL BLOW is on cooldown” no longer will be possible after DEADLY GAME (Fatal Blow) has successfully hit Kitana – Edenian Twist Krushing Blow now has an alternate requirement of “Triggers if it KOUNTERS or PUNISHES a LOW or DUCKING attack”

– Edenian Twist Krushing Blow now has an alternate requirement of “Triggers if it KOUNTERS or PUNISHES a LOW or DUCKING attack” Kung Lao – The reaction to Vortex no longer allows the opponent to Breakaway

– The reaction to Vortex no longer allows the opponent to Breakaway Kung Lao – Fixed a rare issue with Omega Hat not working correctly if side switch occurs after performing Orbiting Hat

– Fixed a rare issue with Omega Hat not working correctly if side switch occurs after performing Orbiting Hat Noob – Shadow Slide Amplified has a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo

– Shadow Slide Amplified has a slightly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo Noob – Fixed issue with camera when (Air) Tele-Slam hits a cornered opponent

– Fixed issue with camera when (Air) Tele-Slam hits a cornered opponent Shao Kahn – Wrath Hammer has replaced Reverse Wrath Hammer when Shao Kahn is summoned with the Helm of Kahn Konsumable

– Wrath Hammer has replaced Reverse Wrath Hammer when Shao Kahn is summoned with the Helm of Kahn Konsumable Shao Kahn – Wrath Hammer Krushing Blow requirement is now “Triggers if Hammer Throw hits TWICE in a row”

– Wrath Hammer Krushing Blow requirement is now “Triggers if Hammer Throw hits TWICE in a row” Skarlet – Scythe Slam (Away+Back Punch) deals 20 more damage

– Scythe Slam (Away+Back Punch) deals 20 more damage Sonya – Energy Discharge (Up+Front Kick) Getup/Flawless Block now starts up in 11 frames (was 13) and no longer has 2 frames of vulnerability before its active frames

– Energy Discharge (Up+Front Kick) Getup/Flawless Block now starts up in 11 frames (was 13) and no longer has 2 frames of vulnerability before its active frames Sub-Zero – Correct audio now plays during Intros when using the Dimitri Vegas Skins against an opponent using Joker

– Correct audio now plays during Intros when using the Dimitri Vegas Skins against an opponent using Joker Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Lift Amplified to miss the opponent while in the Lift hit reaction

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Lift Amplified to miss the opponent while in the Lift hit reaction Terminator – Fixed an issue preventing several lines of in-game dialogue from being used when playing as Terminator

– Fixed an issue preventing several lines of in-game dialogue from being used when playing as Terminator Sindel – Come Forward (Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) no longer hits opponents from behind outside of combos

– Come Forward (Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) no longer hits opponents from behind outside of combos Joker – KAPOW Krushing Blow is now +5 on hit (up from -25)

– KAPOW Krushing Blow is now +5 on hit (up from -25) Joker – Toward Throw Krushing Blow requirement “Triggers if FATAL BLOW is on cooldown” will no longer occur after SMILE (Fatal Blow) has successfully hit

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.