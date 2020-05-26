Mortal Kombat 11 update version 1.18 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mortal Kombat 11 update 1.18 adds support for Aftermath expansion. There are many character balance adjustments and bug fixes that are also a part of this update. Get the complete Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath update 1.18 patch notes below.

Mortal Kombat 11 Update Version 1.18 Full Patch Notes For May 26

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Improvements to AI logic

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Practice and Replay options setting BUTTON LOG now has an option for FULL which will display Right Stick inputs

Breakaway Tutorial now includes a lesson for Armor Break attacks

Right Stick inputs are no longer scanned when performing most Kombo Attacks and special move 2in1 cancels

Fixed issue which could cause certain character’s props to appear in the victory cutscene after Kronika is defeated

Fixed issue with victim damage sounds sometimes persisting after a Quitality

Added new options in Practice Mode > AI Options > Breakaway which allows timing to be adjusted (OFF, FAST, DELAY, LATE); FAST is the same as the Previous setting ON

Fixed issue that could cause Practice Mode Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback to not come out on the first possible frame

Fixed Practice Mode issue which could cause AI Options > Block Attack > (delay) to not work correctly on some attacks

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback now display inputs in the button log

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal Playback now works properly with Fatal Blows

Practice Mode’s Kustom Getup/Reversal order in menu changed to be after character specific attacks

Fixed issue where some (Down + Back Punch) Krushing Blows against airborne opponents could cause background clipping when in the corner of some Arenas

Fixed a rare issue with some throw cameras improperly tracking characters while certain modifiers are active

The popup message “Block Attack Punish” is now properly displayed if a Block Attack is used to punish a cross-up jump attack

Some damage over time debuffs can no longer linger on resurrecting characters under specific circumstances

All Down + Front Punch attacks can be both high and low parried

When Breakaway is performed, damage scaling is reset to a fixed value instead of a multiplier on the current combo damage scaling

Kombat League / Online

Minor online stability improvements

Fixed several rare online desync causes

Added menu option to request a non-ranked set with opponent at the end of a Ranked set

Krypt

Added new Nether Forge Recipes for players to discover

Added New Krypt Events

Towers of Time

Added New Player Module Rewards

Added New Boss Towers, Sidekick Towers, and Tag Towers

Added elemental move tags to all characters’ movelists

Augment functionality has been reworked; after logging into the game for the first time your existing augments will be converted to new ones & unsocketed; this can take some time to complete

Added Jinsei Essence Augments, which can only be socketed into a Gear’s 3 rd Augment slot and have powerful gameplay abilities

Augment slot and have powerful gameplay abilities Augments no longer require a specific Gear Slot but still require a matching Augment Socket Type

There are now non-character specific Augments which can be used on any character

Fixed several modifiers persisting on screen after the fight has ended

Tag Towers no longer award a Flawless Victory when only the currently tagged in character is at full health

Increased the amount of Konsumables rewarded for completing a tower

Increased augment rewards to all tower platforms

Increased rewards for brutal difficulty

Tower Loot tables can now include Gear & Items rewards from AI Battle

Stage Specific Adjustments

After using a Background Interaction to jump over your opponent, they will no longer sometimes take a long time to turnaround if they remain idle

Amplified Background Interactions no longer have throw immunity

Cyber Lin Kuei Assembly – Fixed a visual issue with Sawblade Interaction when it is interrupted at a specific timing

– Fixed a visual issue with Sawblade Interaction when it is interrupted at a specific timing Cyber Lin Kuei Assembly – Fixed an issue with Ice Bomb Interaction sometimes not visually freezing certain cloth on characters

– Fixed an issue with Ice Bomb Interaction sometimes not visually freezing certain cloth on characters Lost Hive of the Kytinn – Fixed a visual issue with Ovipositor Stab Interaction sometimes being misaligned when performed by a character facing left

– Fixed a visual issue with Ovipositor Stab Interaction sometimes being misaligned when performed by a character facing left Shang Tsung’s Island Ruins – Fixed a visual issue with Mallet Interaction when it is interrupted at a specific timing

Character Specific Adjustments

Baraka – Lunging Blades (Away + Back Punch) had its repel region adjusted and now does 90 damage (up from 70)

– Lunging Blades (Away + Back Punch) had its repel region adjusted and now does 90 damage (up from 70) Baraka – Straight Shank (Down+Forward + Front Punch) can now be both high and low parried

– Straight Shank (Down+Forward + Front Punch) can now be both high and low parried Baraka – Blade Charge now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Breaks Armor

– Blade Charge now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Breaks Armor Baraka – Fixed issue with Leg Kabob with the impaled Arm Blade being improperly placed in certain circumstances

– Fixed issue with Leg Kabob with the impaled Arm Blade being improperly placed in certain circumstances Baraka – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Staked to lose trades against certain attacks

Cassie – Victim region while ducking slightly increased

– Victim region while ducking slightly increased Cassie – Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Back Punch) now has 9 startup frames (down from 13), recovers 4 frames faster on hit, and has an adjusted hit reaction

– Getup/Flawless Block Attack (Up + Back Punch) now has 9 startup frames (down from 13), recovers 4 frames faster on hit, and has an adjusted hit reaction Cassie – Adjusted the hit region of Flippin’ Out which now has 13 less recovery frames, and 10 more frames of blockstun with reduced block pushback

– Adjusted the hit region of Flippin’ Out which now has 13 less recovery frames, and 10 more frames of blockstun with reduced block pushback Cassie – Ball Buster can now be both high and low parried

– Ball Buster can now be both high and low parried Cassie – BLB-118 Escape and BLB-118 Advance no longer cost meter

– BLB-118 Escape and BLB-118 Advance no longer cost meter Cassie – Flying Glow Kick now does 80 damage (was 60) and can now be cancelled into Fatal Blow on hit

– Flying Glow Kick now does 80 damage (was 60) and can now be cancelled into Fatal Blow on hit Cassie – Flying Glow Kick now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Breaks Armor

– Flying Glow Kick now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Breaks Armor Cassie – Adjusted the peak height & travel arc of (Air) Pissed AF (Jump + Fatal Blow) to hit more consistently and its startup & active frames now match the ground version

– Adjusted the peak height & travel arc of (Air) Pissed AF (Jump + Fatal Blow) to hit more consistently and its startup & active frames now match the ground version Cassie – Fixed rare issue that could cause Glow Burst (Back + Front Kick), Bloody Knuckles (Down + Back Punch), & Flying Glow Kick to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed rare issue that could cause Glow Burst (Back + Front Kick), Bloody Knuckles (Down + Back Punch), & Flying Glow Kick to lose trades against certain attacks Cassie – Fixed visual issues with pistol holster animations when using Dual Wielding Amplify and Dual Wielding Krushing Blow

– Fixed visual issues with pistol holster animations when using Dual Wielding Amplify and Dual Wielding Krushing Blow Cassie – Fixed issue which could cause drone to play an incorrect animation if a brutality is performed

Cetrion – Heavens Wind (Front Punch) now has 4 more recovery frames on block

– Heavens Wind (Front Punch) now has 4 more recovery frames on block Cetrion – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Turning Wave (Towards + Back Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Turning Wave (Towards + Back Punch) Cetrion – Deadly Winds now performs an additional hit which can break armor before the tornado projectile

– Deadly Winds now performs an additional hit which can break armor before the tornado projectile Cetrion – Shattering Boulder now does 90 damage (up from 70)

– Shattering Boulder now does 90 damage (up from 70) Cetrion – Fixed an issue with Hallowing Winds that could result in Boulder Bash causing an incorrect hit reaction

– Fixed an issue with Hallowing Winds that could result in Boulder Bash causing an incorrect hit reaction Cetrion – Deadly Winds will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects when a brutality is performed on Cetrion

– Deadly Winds will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects when a brutality is performed on Cetrion Cetrion – Elemental Ring will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects during fatalities

D’Vorah – Recluse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Up + Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (up from 80)

– Recluse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Up + Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (up from 80) D’Vorah – Tsetse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 60)

– Tsetse (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 60) D’Vorah – Bugging Out (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 50)

– Bugging Out (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 50) D’Vorah – Head victim region adjusted while performing Infested

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Infested D’Vorah – Swarm and Swarm Amplify now breaks armor and recovers 5 frames faster when armor is broken

– Swarm and Swarm Amplify now breaks armor and recovers 5 frames faster when armor is broken D’Vorah – Reduced the combo damage scaling on Widow’s Kiss Amplify

– Reduced the combo damage scaling on Widow’s Kiss Amplify D’Vorah – Bug Butt (Motherbug Front Kick / Back Kick) now does the correct chip damage on block

– Bug Butt (Motherbug Front Kick / Back Kick) now does the correct chip damage on block D’Vorah – Fixed visual issue with Widow’s Kiss webbing persisting on victim if interrupted at specific timing

– Fixed visual issue with Widow’s Kiss webbing persisting on victim if interrupted at specific timing D’Vorah – Fixed minor visual issues with Ovipositors becoming misaligned at the beginning of her fatalities

Erron Black – High Noon (Front Punch, Front Punch) cancel frame now occurs 1 frame earlier and has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 less recovery frames on block, and 1 more recovery frame on miss

– High Noon (Front Punch, Front Punch) cancel frame now occurs 1 frame earlier and has 4 more recovery frames on hit, 2 less recovery frames on block, and 1 more recovery frame on miss Erron Black – Violent Ends (Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick) now has 2 less recovery frames

– Violent Ends (Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick) now has 2 less recovery frames Erron Black – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Spinning Revolver (Away + Front Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Spinning Revolver (Away + Front Punch) Erron Black – Hideout (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch), Smells Like Gunpowder (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch), To The Gallows (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch), and Pushing Daisies (Front Kick, Back Punch) now do correct damage on block

– Hideout (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch), Smells Like Gunpowder (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch), To The Gallows (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch), and Pushing Daisies (Front Kick, Back Punch) now do correct damage on block Erron Black – Acid Pour starts up in 13 frames (down from 17), has 1 less active frame, recovers 6 frames faster on block, and 2 frames faster on miss

– Acid Pour starts up in 13 frames (down from 17), has 1 less active frame, recovers 6 frames faster on block, and 2 frames faster on miss Erron Black – Acid Pour now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Acid Pour now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Erron Black – Netherbeast Trap Amplify now has 10 less recovery frames

– Netherbeast Trap Amplify now has 10 less recovery frames Erron Black – TNT Toss now starts up 3 frames faster and has 4 less recovery frames

– TNT Toss now starts up 3 frames faster and has 4 less recovery frames Erron Black – TNT Toss Amplify now starts up 5 frames faster and has 9 less recovery frames

– TNT Toss Amplify now starts up 5 frames faster and has 9 less recovery frames Erron Black – Adjusted the hit region of TNT Toss Amplify gunshot which now has 21 more frames of hitstun on a grounded opponent, and 12 more frames of knockdown advantage against an airborne opponent

– Adjusted the hit region of TNT Toss Amplify gunshot which now has 21 more frames of hitstun on a grounded opponent, and 12 more frames of knockdown advantage against an airborne opponent Erron Black – Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) damage on each hit has been adjusted and now only has combo damage scaling on the final hit resulting in 340 total damage (up from 332)

– Ghost Koins (Fatal Blow) damage on each hit has been adjusted and now only has combo damage scaling on the final hit resulting in 340 total damage (up from 332) Erron Black – Reload (Locked and Loaded) now follows the same input pattern as the other Locked and Loaded attacks where holding Up exits Locked and Loaded

– Reload (Locked and Loaded) now follows the same input pattern as the other Locked and Loaded attacks where holding Up exits Locked and Loaded Erron Black – Fixed a rare issue which would not allow certain juggles to combo into Acid Pour Krushing Blow

– Fixed a rare issue which would not allow certain juggles to combo into Acid Pour Krushing Blow Erron Black – Netherbeast Trap will no longer sometimes become visually misaligned to victim when it hits near the corner

– Netherbeast Trap will no longer sometimes become visually misaligned to victim when it hits near the corner Erron Black – Fixed an issue with Rattle Snake Slide playing an improper animation when it hits Kronika

Frost – Icy Maul (Away + Back Punch) now does 50 damage (up from 30)

– Icy Maul (Away + Back Punch) now does 50 damage (up from 30) Frost – Out Cold (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now does 67.5 damage (up from 58.5)

– Out Cold (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now does 67.5 damage (up from 58.5) Frost – Chest Cold (Down + Front Kick) can now be both high and low parried

– Chest Cold (Down + Front Kick) can now be both high and low parried Frost – Cyber-Head now breaks armor and causes a different hit reaction when it breaks armor

– Cyber-Head now breaks armor and causes a different hit reaction when it breaks armor Frost – Auger Lunge Krushing Blow now leaves opponent closer to Frost

– Auger Lunge Krushing Blow now leaves opponent closer to Frost Frost – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Winter Winds (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Winter Winds (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) to lose trades against certain attacks Frost – Fixed issue with certain Background Interactions having incorrect hit animations against Frost while her head is detached

– Fixed issue with certain Background Interactions having incorrect hit animations against Frost while her head is detached Frost – Fixed issue with Core Overload self-hit reaction not occurring when close to opponent

Geras – Gauntlet Slam (Down + Front Kick) can now be both high and low parried

– Gauntlet Slam (Down + Front Kick) can now be both high and low parried Geras – Sand Trap and Quick Sand now break armor, have an increased hit region when opponent is in a combo, and have an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Sand Trap and Quick Sand now break armor, have an increased hit region when opponent is in a combo, and have an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Geras – Punish Krushing Blows now trigger when done against Reverse Time recovery

– Punish Krushing Blows now trigger when done against Reverse Time recovery Geras – Fixed an issue causing some attacks that hit an opponent affected by Temporal Advantage to not play a sound effect or hitspark

– Fixed an issue causing some attacks that hit an opponent affected by Temporal Advantage to not play a sound effect or hitspark Geras – Fixed an issue with Quick Sand causing an incorrect animation if used to kill final opponent of an endurance fight

Jacqui Briggs – Trained To Kill (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) now does correct damage on block

– Trained To Kill (Away + Back Punch, Back Punch) now does correct damage on block Jacqui Briggs – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Step Kick (Towards + Front Kick)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Step Kick (Towards + Front Kick) Jacqui Briggs – (Air) Dive Bomb now breaks armor and when armor is broken it recovers faster and has a different hit reaction

– (Air) Dive Bomb now breaks armor and when armor is broken it recovers faster and has a different hit reaction Jacqui Briggs – Hyper Knee now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Hyper Knee now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Jacqui Briggs – Landing recovery frames can no longer sometimes be circumvented during a crossup jump attack 2in1 cancelled into (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Grenade Launcher, or (Air) Prototype Rocket

– Landing recovery frames can no longer sometimes be circumvented during a crossup jump attack 2in1 cancelled into (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Grenade Launcher, or (Air) Prototype Rocket Jacqui Briggs – Fixed various visual issues with Jacqui’s Hellspawn cape during brutalities

Jade – Pole Strike (Away + Front Punch) now causes 5 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block

– Pole Strike (Away + Front Punch) now causes 5 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block Jade – The last hit of Wiggle Stick (Away + Back Punch) now causes 5 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block and has 5 more recovery frames on block

– The last hit of Wiggle Stick (Away + Back Punch) now causes 5 more frames of blockstun with increased pushback on block and has 5 more recovery frames on block Jade – Bending Time (Front Kick , Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch) now does 70 damage (up from 50)

– Bending Time (Front Kick , Back Punch, Back Punch, Down + Front Punch) now does 70 damage (up from 50) Jade – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Straight Kick (Front Kick)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Straight Kick (Front Kick) Jade – Slightly adjusted the gravity on the hit reaction to IP Girl (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch)

– Slightly adjusted the gravity on the hit reaction to IP Girl (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) Jade – Baited (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) Krushing Blow now has 7 less recovery frames

– Baited (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) Krushing Blow now has 7 less recovery frames Jade – Blazing Nitro Kick now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Blazing Nitro Kick now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Jade – Fixed an issue the hit region of Side Kick (Away + Front Kick) being incorrect when done as a cancel from Pole Bash (Jump + Back Punch)

– Fixed an issue the hit region of Side Kick (Away + Front Kick) being incorrect when done as a cancel from Pole Bash (Jump + Back Punch) Jade – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Blazing Nitro Kick & Blazing Nitro Kick Amplify to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Blazing Nitro Kick & Blazing Nitro Kick Amplify to lose trades against certain attacks Jade – Fixed a rare issue which could cause projectiles reflected with Divine Forces to become stuck floating in the air with specific timing

Jax – Quick Drill (Down, + Front Punch, Down + Back Punch) can now be both high and low parried

– Quick Drill (Down, + Front Punch, Down + Back Punch) can now be both high and low parried Jax – Boot Kamp (Away + Front Kick, Back Punch) now does 50 damage (up from 30)

– Boot Kamp (Away + Front Kick, Back Punch) now does 50 damage (up from 30) Jax – Sleep, Bitch (Away + Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (down from 100)

– Sleep, Bitch (Away + Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (down from 100) Jax – Reduced the combo damage scaling on Ripped Amplify

– Reduced the combo damage scaling on Ripped Amplify Jax – Briggs Barricade now has 19 active frames (down from 24) and 5 less recovery frames

– Briggs Barricade now has 19 active frames (down from 24) and 5 less recovery frames Jax – Briggs Barricade Amplify now has 6 less recovery frames

– Briggs Barricade Amplify now has 6 less recovery frames Jax – Head victim region adjusted while performing Burning Hammer

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Burning Hammer Jax – Lethal Clap now has 2 more active frames and has 2 less recovery frames on miss

– Lethal Clap now has 2 more active frames and has 2 less recovery frames on miss Jax – Lethal Clap now breaks armor and recovers faster if armor is broken

– Lethal Clap now breaks armor and recovers faster if armor is broken Jax – Fixed rare issue that could cause Lethal Clap to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed rare issue that could cause Lethal Clap to lose trades against certain attacks Jax – Fixed issue that could cause his Thumper to play an improper animation when he is defeated

Johnny Cage – Fix It In Post (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames

– Fix It In Post (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames Johnny Cage – Cage Match (Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames

– Cage Match (Front Kick, Back Kick, Up + Front Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames Johnny Cage – Straight Forceball Amplify now has 5 less blockstun frames

– Straight Forceball Amplify now has 5 less blockstun frames Johnny Cage – Flippy Kick now breaks armor

– Flippy Kick now breaks armor Johnny Cage – Nut Punch can now be both high and low parried

– Nut Punch can now be both high and low parried Johnny Cage – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Shadow Kick to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Shadow Kick to lose trades against certain attacks Johnny Cage – Fixed issue with Stunt Double instantly disappearing off screen after completing its attack in certain circumstances

Kabal – Head victim region adjusted while performing Hook Grab

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Hook Grab Kabal – Hook Slam now does 100 damage (was 109.5) and no longer causes extra combo damage scaling before final hit

– Hook Slam now does 100 damage (was 109.5) and no longer causes extra combo damage scaling before final hit Kabal – Hook Slam now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor which causes a different hit reaction when triggered

– Hook Slam now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor which causes a different hit reaction when triggered Kabal – Hook Slam Amplify now does 100 damage (was 102) and no longer causes extra combo damage scaling before the final hit

– Hook Slam Amplify now does 100 damage (was 102) and no longer causes extra combo damage scaling before the final hit Kabal – Slightly increased the combo damage scaling on Hook Slam & Hook Slam Amplify Krushing Blows

– Slightly increased the combo damage scaling on Hook Slam & Hook Slam Amplify Krushing Blows Kabal – Nomad Spin now only causes damage scaling on the final hit and each attack now has 10 more blockstun frames

– Nomad Spin now only causes damage scaling on the final hit and each attack now has 10 more blockstun frames Kabal – Nomad Spin Amplify now only causes damage scaling on the final hit and each attack now has 5 more blockstun frames

– Nomad Spin Amplify now only causes damage scaling on the final hit and each attack now has 5 more blockstun frames Kabal – Extended Hook now does 90 damage (was 116.5) and no longer causes damage scaling on the first hit

– Extended Hook now does 90 damage (was 116.5) and no longer causes damage scaling on the first hit Kabal – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Nomad Dash, Gas Blast, Gas Blast Amplify, Nomad Spin, & Nomad Spin Amplify to lose trades against certain attacks

Kano – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch) Kano – Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch) cancel frame now occurs 5 frames earlier and has 5 less recovery frames on miss

– Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch) cancel frame now occurs 5 frames earlier and has 5 less recovery frames on miss Kano – Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch) now breaks armor and the air hit reaction has been changed

– Blade Evade (Away + Front Punch) now breaks armor and the air hit reaction has been changed Kano – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Black Dragon Ball to lose trades against certain attacks

Kitana – The last hit of Leave Now (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– The last hit of Leave Now (Towards + Back Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Kitana – Punishment (Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 more frames of blockstun

– Punishment (Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 more frames of blockstun Kitana – Square Wave and (Air) Square Wave now break armor and have an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Square Wave and (Air) Square Wave now break armor and have an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Kitana – Fixed a visual issue with blood sometimes coming out of incorrect leg on opponent during Back Throw

– Fixed a visual issue with blood sometimes coming out of incorrect leg on opponent during Back Throw Kitana – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Dive Kick (Half-Blood Stance) to lose trades against certain attacks

Kollector – War-Quoit Toss Gear Ability now requires 1 Ability Slot

– War-Quoit Toss Gear Ability now requires 1 Ability Slot Kollector – Relic Lure Gear Ability now requires 2 Ability Slots

– Relic Lure Gear Ability now requires 2 Ability Slots Kollector – Relic Lure now has 16 starts up frames (down from 27), 10 more active frames, 4 more recovery frames on block, and 11 more recovery frames on miss

– Relic Lure now has 16 starts up frames (down from 27), 10 more active frames, 4 more recovery frames on block, and 11 more recovery frames on miss Kollector – Adjusted the hit region of Relic Lure and it now breaks armor and has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling

– Adjusted the hit region of Relic Lure and it now breaks armor and has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling Kollector – Relic Lure Amplify now has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling and can only be performed once per combo

– Relic Lure Amplify now has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling and can only be performed once per combo Kollector – Relic Lure Amplify now has 3 less active frames, 4 less recovery frames on hit, 8 more recovery frames on block, and 11 less recovery frames on miss

– Relic Lure Amplify now has 3 less active frames, 4 less recovery frames on hit, 8 more recovery frames on block, and 11 less recovery frames on miss Kollector – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Bag Bomb to not cause a ground explosion when colliding with Vial of Sorrow DoT if Kollector is hit at specific timing

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Bag Bomb to not cause a ground explosion when colliding with Vial of Sorrow DoT if Kollector is hit at specific timing Kollector – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Demonic Mace to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Demonic Mace to lose trades against certain attacks Kollector – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Kollector’s lantern to be stuck in his hand during Victory cinematics

Kotal Kahn – Mehtizquia Cut now breaks armor and has 16 startup frames (down 20)

– Mehtizquia Cut now breaks armor and has 16 startup frames (down 20) Kotal Kahn – Mehtizquia Cut Amplify now has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Mehtizquia Cut Breaks Armor

– Mehtizquia Cut Amplify now has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: Mehtizquia Cut Breaks Armor Kotal Kahn – Fixed an issue preventing the first hit of Yeyecame Disk Amplify to be parried

– Fixed an issue preventing the first hit of Yeyecame Disk Amplify to be parried Kotal Kahn – Tecuani Maul Amplify recovers 1 frame faster on block

– Tecuani Maul Amplify recovers 1 frame faster on block Kotal Kahn – (Air) Tecuani Pounce Amplify recovers 5 frames faster on block

– (Air) Tecuani Pounce Amplify recovers 5 frames faster on block Kotal Kahn – Totem buffs when stacked now correctly respect the number of totems used

– Totem buffs when stacked now correctly respect the number of totems used Kotal Kahn – Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) now only has damage scaling on the final hit resulting in 330 total damage (up from 329)

– Pinned Down (Fatal Blow) now only has damage scaling on the final hit resulting in 330 total damage (up from 329) Kotal Kahn – Fixed a rare issue causing Tonatiuh Beam’s hit region to linger after Krushing Blows and Fatal Blows in certain circumstances

– Fixed a rare issue causing Tonatiuh Beam’s hit region to linger after Krushing Blows and Fatal Blows in certain circumstances Kotal Kahn – Fixed a rare issue that could cause (Air) Tecuani Pounce to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause (Air) Tecuani Pounce to lose trades against certain attacks Kotal Kahn – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Kotal Kahn’s sword to play an improper animation when he is defeated

Kung Lao – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to the 3rd & 5th hits of Double Yang (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to the 3rd & 5th hits of Double Yang (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) Kung Lao – Disrespect (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Disrespect (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Kung Lao – Adjusted the hit region of Spin Kick (Back Kick) and it now has 14 startup frames (down from 15), 3 active frames (up from 1), 2 less recovery frames on miss, and its cancel frame now occurs 4 frames earlier

– Adjusted the hit region of Spin Kick (Back Kick) and it now has 14 startup frames (down from 15), 3 active frames (up from 1), 2 less recovery frames on miss, and its cancel frame now occurs 4 frames earlier Kung Lao – Shaolin Slam (Teleport) now has 16 less recovery frames on hit

– Shaolin Slam (Teleport) now has 16 less recovery frames on hit Kung Lao – (Air) Shaolin Drop now breaks armor and (Air) Shaolin Drop Amplify has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: (Air) Shaolin Drop Breaks Armor

– (Air) Shaolin Drop now breaks armor and (Air) Shaolin Drop Amplify has an alternate Krushing Blow condition: (Air) Shaolin Drop Breaks Armor Kung Lao – Flip Kick (Getup / Flawless Block Up + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (down from 135) and does the correct damage on block

– Flip Kick (Getup / Flawless Block Up + Front Kick) now does 90 damage (down from 135) and does the correct damage on block Kung Lao – All attacks of Soul Burst (Spiritual Guidance) now hits mid

– All attacks of Soul Burst (Spiritual Guidance) now hits mid Kung Lao – Fixed a bug allowing Soul Burst (Spiritual Guidance) to be able to be cancelled into other specials

– Fixed a bug allowing Soul Burst (Spiritual Guidance) to be able to be cancelled into other specials Kung Lao – The second projectile of Possessed Hat will no longer sometimes come out if Kung Lao is interrupted after first projectile comes out

– The second projectile of Possessed Hat will no longer sometimes come out if Kung Lao is interrupted after first projectile comes out Kung Lao – Possessed Hat will no longer sometimes not combo when hitting from specific ranges

– Possessed Hat will no longer sometimes not combo when hitting from specific ranges Kung Lao – Beaten And Broken (Fatal Blow) now only has damage scaling on the final hit

– Beaten And Broken (Fatal Blow) now only has damage scaling on the final hit Kung Lao – Hat Toss, Possessed Hat, and Guided Hat are no longer immune to reflect moves if they hit on the first frame

– Hat Toss, Possessed Hat, and Guided Hat are no longer immune to reflect moves if they hit on the first frame Kung Lao – Fixed some rare visual issues with the spirit of the Great Kung Lao becoming visible at unintended times

– Fixed some rare visual issues with the spirit of the Great Kung Lao becoming visible at unintended times Kung Lao – Fixed a rare issue that could cause the combo counter to reset when Spin & Spin Amplify hit in certain circumstances

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause the combo counter to reset when Spin & Spin Amplify hit in certain circumstances Kung Lao – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Spin & Spin Amplify to lose trades against certain attacks

Liu Kang – Total Destruction (Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 less blockstun frames

– Total Destruction (Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 5 less blockstun frames Liu Kang – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Chosen Strike (Back Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Chosen Strike (Back Punch) Liu Kang – Kusari Slam now breaks armor

– Kusari Slam now breaks armor Liu Kang – Fixed a rare visual issue with Kusari Slam hitting at certain distances causing an improper animation

– Fixed a rare visual issue with Kusari Slam hitting at certain distances causing an improper animation Liu Kang – Dragon Fire now has 3 less recovery frames

– Dragon Fire now has 3 less recovery frames Liu Kang – Bicycle Kick Amplify can now be performed twice after Kontei Slam (Towards + Back Punch) hits in the same combo

– Bicycle Kick Amplify can now be performed twice after Kontei Slam (Towards + Back Punch) hits in the same combo Liu Kang – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Flying Dragon Kick to lose trades against certain attacks

Noob – Dark Push (Away + Back Punch) now has 3 more active frames, 1 more recovery frame on hit, 1 less recovery frame on block, and 4 less recovery frames on miss

– Dark Push (Away + Back Punch) now has 3 more active frames, 1 more recovery frame on hit, 1 less recovery frame on block, and 4 less recovery frames on miss Noob – Dark Push (Away + Back Punch) now breaks armor, when armor is broken it has a different hit reaction and can be 2in1 cancelled

– Dark Push (Away + Back Punch) now breaks armor, when armor is broken it has a different hit reaction and can be 2in1 cancelled Noob – Head victim region adjusted while performing Sickle Snag

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Sickle Snag Noob – Sickle Toss and Sickle Toss Amplify can no longer be parried

– Sickle Toss and Sickle Toss Amplify can no longer be parried Noob – Together Again (Fatal Blow) now has 3 active frames (up from 1), and 2 less recovery frames on miss

– Together Again (Fatal Blow) now has 3 active frames (up from 1), and 2 less recovery frames on miss Noob – Fixed a rare issue with Shadow Clone becoming stuck to opponent in certain circumstances during a Tag Battle

Raiden – Elder Fury (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 6 less recovery frames, 5 less blockstun frames, can now be Kombo Attack cancelled on block, and its cancel frame occurs 1 frame earlier

– Elder Fury (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 6 less recovery frames, 5 less blockstun frames, can now be Kombo Attack cancelled on block, and its cancel frame occurs 1 frame earlier Raiden – Power Discharge (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has 3 less startup frames, 1 more active frame, 4 less recovery frames on miss, and now hits as a throw

– Power Discharge (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has 3 less startup frames, 1 more active frame, 4 less recovery frames on miss, and now hits as a throw Raiden – Adjusted the hit regions of High Poke (Towards + Front Punch), Divine Power (Towards + Front Punch, Front Punch), and Sudden Energy (Towards + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch)

– Adjusted the hit regions of High Poke (Towards + Front Punch), Divine Power (Towards + Front Punch, Front Punch), and Sudden Energy (Towards + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) Raiden – The 2nd hit of Hammer Fists (Away + Back Punch) now has increased block pushback

– The 2nd hit of Hammer Fists (Away + Back Punch) now has increased block pushback Raiden – Heavy Storm (Towards + Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Heavy Storm (Towards + Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Raiden – Adjusted the hit regions of Deadly Storm (Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) and it now has 5 more blockstun frames

– Adjusted the hit regions of Deadly Storm (Front Kick, Back Punch, Front Punch) and it now has 5 more blockstun frames Raiden – The Calm (Away + Front Kick, Front Punch) can now be Kombo Attack cancelled on block or miss

– The Calm (Away + Front Kick, Front Punch) can now be Kombo Attack cancelled on block or miss Raiden – Might Of Mordulus (Away + Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch + Back Kick) now hits mid, has 1 more recovery frame, 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, and has a different grounded hit reaction

– Might Of Mordulus (Away + Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch + Back Kick) now hits mid, has 1 more recovery frame, 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, and has a different grounded hit reaction Raiden – Massive Destruction (Towards + Front Kick, Back Punch) now hits overhead and has increased block pushback

– Massive Destruction (Towards + Front Kick, Back Punch) now hits overhead and has increased block pushback Raiden – Lightning Bolt now has 27 startup frames (down from 28), 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, 2 more recovery frames on hit, 1 more recovery frames on block, 2 less recovery frames on miss and increased the window for the cancel into Amplify

– Lightning Bolt now has 27 startup frames (down from 28), 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, 2 more recovery frames on hit, 1 more recovery frames on block, 2 less recovery frames on miss and increased the window for the cancel into Amplify Raiden – Lightning Bolt Amplify now has 1 less startup frame and has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Lightning Bolt Amplify now has 1 less startup frame and has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Raiden – The first 2 hits of Storm Cell no longer allow opponent to Breakaway

– The first 2 hits of Storm Cell no longer allow opponent to Breakaway Raiden – Electric Fly can no longer be parried

– Electric Fly can no longer be parried Raiden – Electric Fly Amplify Krushing Blow travel distance requirement slightly reduced

– Electric Fly Amplify Krushing Blow travel distance requirement slightly reduced Raiden – Summon Lightning now breaks armor, has 11 startup frames (down from 14), and has an increased hit region when the opponent is in a combo

– Summon Lightning now breaks armor, has 11 startup frames (down from 14), and has an increased hit region when the opponent is in a combo Raiden – The initial hit of Lightning Rod now does 70 damage (up from 50) and lightning projectiles now do 40 damage (up from 30)

– The initial hit of Lightning Rod now does 70 damage (up from 50) and lightning projectiles now do 40 damage (up from 30) Raiden – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Super Bolt to lose trades against certain attacks

Scorpion – Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Gut Slice (Away + Front Punch)

– Adjusted opponent’s victim region during the hit reaction to Gut Slice (Away + Front Punch) Scorpion – Flip Kick (Away + Front Kick) now has 22 startup frames (down from 27) and 5 more recovery frames on hit

– Flip Kick (Away + Front Kick) now has 22 startup frames (down from 27) and 5 more recovery frames on hit Scorpion – Flip Kick (Away + Front Kick) now breaks armor and when breaking armor it has a different hit reaction

– Flip Kick (Away + Front Kick) now breaks armor and when breaking armor it has a different hit reaction Scorpion – Back Throw now has a Krushing Blow

– Back Throw now has a Krushing Blow Scorpion – Adjusted the hit regions of all hits of Death Spin and Death Spin Amplify

– Adjusted the hit regions of all hits of Death Spin and Death Spin Amplify Scorpion – Adjusted the hit region of Burning Spear Amplify and it now does 50 damage (up from 30) and has a different hit reaction

– Adjusted the hit region of Burning Spear Amplify and it now does 50 damage (up from 30) and has a different hit reaction Scorpion – Hate Strike Amplify (Misery Blade) now does 100 damage (up from 80)

– Hate Strike Amplify (Misery Blade) now does 100 damage (up from 80) Scorpion – Hamon Sweep Amplify (Misery Blade) now does 80 damage (up from 60)

Skarlet – Thicker Than Water (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 3 less recovery frames on hit and miss, 8 less recovery frames on block, and 5 less blockstun frames

– Thicker Than Water (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch) now has 3 less recovery frames on hit and miss, 8 less recovery frames on block, and 5 less blockstun frames Skarlet – Whip Snap (Towards + Back Punch) now has 4 less recovery frames

– Whip Snap (Towards + Back Punch) now has 4 less recovery frames Skarlet – Quick Transfusion (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 24 startup frames (down from 25)

– Quick Transfusion (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch) now has 24 startup frames (down from 25) Skarlet – Scythe Slam (Away + Back Punch) now has 5 less recovery frames and 10 more frames of hit advantage

– Scythe Slam (Away + Back Punch) now has 5 less recovery frames and 10 more frames of hit advantage Skarlet – Crack The Whip (Front Kick) now has 19 startup frames (down from 21)

– Crack The Whip (Front Kick) now has 19 startup frames (down from 21) Skarlet – Koagulation (Back Kick, Back Kick) now hits mid

– Koagulation (Back Kick, Back Kick) now hits mid Skarlet – Blood Spatter now has 2 less startup frames, 3 less recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss or block, and 10 more frames of hit advantage

– Blood Spatter now has 2 less startup frames, 3 less recovery frames on hit, 2 more recovery frames on miss or block, and 10 more frames of hit advantage Skarlet – Blood Spatter now breaks armor and has 10 less recovery frames when armor is broken

– Blood Spatter now breaks armor and has 10 less recovery frames when armor is broken Skarlet – Blood Spatter Amplify now has 3 less recovery frames on hit and 2 more recovery frames on miss or block

– Blood Spatter Amplify now has 3 less recovery frames on hit and 2 more recovery frames on miss or block Skarlet – Blood Spatter Amplify now breaks armor and has 15 less recovery frames when armor is broken

– Blood Spatter Amplify now breaks armor and has 15 less recovery frames when armor is broken Skarlet – Bloodport now has 4 less startup frames

Sonya – Adjusted the hit region of Kounter Attack (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch)

– Adjusted the hit region of Kounter Attack (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch) Sonya – Hellish Hook (Towards + Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Hellish Hook (Towards + Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Sonya – Boot Kamp (Towards + Front Kick) now breaks armor

– Boot Kamp (Towards + Front Kick) now breaks armor Sonya – Head victim region adjusted while performing Air Control

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Air Control Sonya – (Air) Ops Drop now has 13 less landing recovery frames on miss

– (Air) Ops Drop now has 13 less landing recovery frames on miss Sonya – K.A.T. Tantrum (Summon K.A.T.) now has 27 startup frames (down from 32) and 3 less recovery frames on hit

– K.A.T. Tantrum (Summon K.A.T.) now has 27 startup frames (down from 32) and 3 less recovery frames on hit Sonya – Straight .50 Kal (Summon K.A.T.) now has 24 startup frames (down from 32) and 9 less recovery frames

– Straight .50 Kal (Summon K.A.T.) now has 24 startup frames (down from 32) and 9 less recovery frames Sonya – Mortar Strike (Summon K.A.T.) now has 3 less recovery frames

– Mortar Strike (Summon K.A.T.) now has 3 less recovery frames Sonya – Detonate K.A.T. (Summon K.A.T.) now has 14 startup frames (down from 18) and 9 less recovery frames

Sub-Zero – Adjusted the hit region of Brutal Kick (Towards + Back Kick) and it now has 25 startup frames (down from 28) and when Flawless Blocked has 10 less blockstun frames with reduced block pushback

– Adjusted the hit region of Brutal Kick (Towards + Back Kick) and it now has 25 startup frames (down from 28) and when Flawless Blocked has 10 less blockstun frames with reduced block pushback Sub-Zero – Brutal Kick (Towards + Back Kick) now breaks armor and can now cause a Krushing Blow

– Brutal Kick (Towards + Back Kick) now breaks armor and can now cause a Krushing Blow Sub-Zero – Frigid Storm now does 80 damage (up from 60)

– Frigid Storm now does 80 damage (up from 60) Sub-Zero – Adjusted the hit region of Chill Out (Fatal Blow)

Shao Kahn – Fixed a visual issue with Shao Shimmy (Towards + Front Kick) when done in flip stance

– Fixed a visual issue with Shao Shimmy (Towards + Front Kick) when done in flip stance Shao Kahn – You Will Never Win (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames, can now be 2in1 cancelled, and can no longer be cancelled when Flawless Blocked

– You Will Never Win (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick) now has 5 less blockstun frames, can now be 2in1 cancelled, and can no longer be cancelled when Flawless Blocked Shao Kahn – Adjusted the hit region of Last Breath (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) which now hits as a throw and has 7 less recovery frames on miss

– Adjusted the hit region of Last Breath (Towards + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) which now hits as a throw and has 7 less recovery frames on miss Shao Kahn – Dragon Toe (Away + Front Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 50), 16 startup frames (down from 17), 1 more active frame, 7 less recovery frames on hit, 9 less recovery frames on block or miss, 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling

– Dragon Toe (Away + Front Kick) now does 70 damage (up from 50), 16 startup frames (down from 17), 1 more active frame, 7 less recovery frames on hit, 9 less recovery frames on block or miss, 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback, has a different hit reaction with reduced combo damage scaling Shao Kahn – Kahn Kick (Towards + Back Kick) now does 90 damage (up from 70)

– Kahn Kick (Towards + Back Kick) now does 90 damage (up from 70) Shao Kahn – Shoulder Charger Amplify Down has new visual effects and now has 18 startup frames (down from 22)

– Shoulder Charger Amplify Down has new visual effects and now has 18 startup frames (down from 22) Shao Kahn – Shoulder Charger Amplify Down now breaks armor, and when armor is broken it recovers 11 frames faster with a different hit reaction

– Shoulder Charger Amplify Down now breaks armor, and when armor is broken it recovers 11 frames faster with a different hit reaction Shao Kahn – Spear Charge Amplify now has 7 less recovery frames on hit

– Spear Charge Amplify now has 7 less recovery frames on hit Shao Kahn – Head victim region adjusted while performing Scum Grab which now has an adjusted hit region and now breaks armor

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Scum Grab which now has an adjusted hit region and now breaks armor Shao Kahn – Head victim region adjusted while performing Skewered and it now breaks armor

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Skewered and it now breaks armor Shao Kahn – Adjusted the hit region of Ground Shatter which now has 2 more frames of hit advantage and does a different air hit reaction

– Adjusted the hit region of Ground Shatter which now has 2 more frames of hit advantage and does a different air hit reaction Shao Kahn – Adjusted the hit region of Ground Shatter Amplify

– Adjusted the hit region of Ground Shatter Amplify Shao Kahn – Wrath Hammer when reflected no longer counts towards the Krushing Blow requirement

Shang Tsung – The hit reaction of Reserved Pain (Away + Front Punch, Down + Back Punch) Krushing Blow now leaves the opponent slightly closer to Shang Tsung

– The hit reaction of Reserved Pain (Away + Front Punch, Down + Back Punch) Krushing Blow now leaves the opponent slightly closer to Shang Tsung Shang Tsung – Spiritual Eruption (Away + Back Punch) is now +13 on hit (down from +16)

– Spiritual Eruption (Away + Back Punch) is now +13 on hit (down from +16) Shang Tsung – Skull Collapse (Towards + Back Punch) is now +9 on hit (up from +6)

– Skull Collapse (Towards + Back Punch) is now +9 on hit (up from +6) Shang Tsung – Shapeshifter (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) is now +13 on hit (up from +5)

– Shapeshifter (Towards + Back Punch, Back Kick) is now +13 on hit (up from +5) Shang Tsung – Sternum Breaker (Front Kick) is now +11 on hit (up from +8)

– Sternum Breaker (Front Kick) is now +11 on hit (up from +8) Shang Tsung – Throat Kick (Back Kick) is now +20 on hit (up from +12)

– Throat Kick (Back Kick) is now +20 on hit (up from +12) Shang Tsung – Morphing back into Shang Tsung after Soul Steal has finished now enables blocking in 3 frames (down from 7)

– Morphing back into Shang Tsung after Soul Steal has finished now enables blocking in 3 frames (down from 7) Shang Tsung – Scatter Souls now has 25 startup frames (down from 29), 1 less recovery frame on hit and miss, 4 more recovery frames on block, and slightly reduced the time to charge to higher power levels

– Scatter Souls now has 25 startup frames (down from 29), 1 less recovery frame on hit and miss, 4 more recovery frames on block, and slightly reduced the time to charge to higher power levels Shang Tsung – Scatter Souls now breaks armor, and causes a different hit reaction when armor is broken

– Scatter Souls now breaks armor, and causes a different hit reaction when armor is broken Shang Tsung – Scatter Souls now retains charge level when cancelled

– Scatter Souls now retains charge level when cancelled Shang Tsung – level 2 & level 3 of Scatter Souls when Flawless Blocked now has 5 more blockstun frames with slightly increased block pushback

– level 2 & level 3 of Scatter Souls when Flawless Blocked now has 5 more blockstun frames with slightly increased block pushback Shang Tsung – Level 4 of Scatter Souls when Flawless Blocked now has 15 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Level 4 of Scatter Souls when Flawless Blocked now has 15 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Shang Tsung – Screaming Soul Cancel no longer enables autoblock and can only be done once per combo

– Screaming Soul Cancel no longer enables autoblock and can only be done once per combo Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare issue while morphed where damage would not be increased for the last few frames of being morphed

– Fixed a rare issue while morphed where damage would not be increased for the last few frames of being morphed Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare issue that could cause certain attacks to not be possible for the first few frames after the opponent has been hit by Soul Steal

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause certain attacks to not be possible for the first few frames after the opponent has been hit by Soul Steal Shang Tsung – Shang Tsung can no longer remain morphed as Sindel for an extended time by repeatedly performing Dash ((Air) Regal Presence)

– Shang Tsung can no longer remain morphed as Sindel for an extended time by repeatedly performing Dash ((Air) Regal Presence) Shang Tsung – Fixed issue allowing special cancels into Absorb Souls without Soul Well activated

– Fixed issue allowing special cancels into Absorb Souls without Soul Well activated Shang Tsung – Fixed issue with opponent’s interactables auto-correcting when Soul Swap is performed at certain timing

– Fixed issue with opponent’s interactables auto-correcting when Soul Swap is performed at certain timing Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Sorcery Rush, Slide, & Superkick to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Sorcery Rush, Slide, & Superkick to lose trades against certain attacks Shang Tsung – Fixed a visual issue which could cause clipping when Tele-Slam Amplified Krushing Blow is performed on Kollector

Nightwolf – Helmsplitter (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now hits as a throw and has 17 startup frames (up from 16)

– Helmsplitter (Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now hits as a throw and has 17 startup frames (up from 16) Nightwolf – Razor’s Edge (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Razor’s Edge (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Nightwolf – The hit reaction of Deadly Talon (Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch) Krushing Blow now leaves the opponent slightly closer to Nightwolf

– The hit reaction of Deadly Talon (Front Kick, Front Punch, Back Punch) Krushing Blow now leaves the opponent slightly closer to Nightwolf Nightwolf – Tomahawk Swing now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor

– Tomahawk Swing now breaks armor and has an alternate Krushing Blow Condition: Breaks Armor Nightwolf – Reduced the gravity of the hit reaction to Ancestral Light

– Reduced the gravity of the hit reaction to Ancestral Light Nightwolf – Spirit Tracks while Spirit Of Hana buff is active now has 10 invulnerability frames (up from 4)

– Spirit Tracks while Spirit Of Hana buff is active now has 10 invulnerability frames (up from 4) Nightwolf – Spirit Tracks Amplify with Ancestral Hunter ability equipped now has 9 startup frames (down from 13)

– Spirit Tracks Amplify with Ancestral Hunter ability equipped now has 9 startup frames (down from 13) Nightwolf –Hana’s Wrath debuff no longer lingers on opponent after a Mercy has been performed

–Hana’s Wrath debuff no longer lingers on opponent after a Mercy has been performed Nightwolf – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Rhino Charge to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Rhino Charge to lose trades against certain attacks Nightwolf – Fixed a rare issue which could cause Nightwolf’s tomahawk to use an improper animation during some Victory cinematics

Terminator – Incapacitator now deals 50 damage (up from 30)

– Incapacitator now deals 50 damage (up from 30) Terminator – Head victim region adjusted while performing Infiltrator Toss

– Head victim region adjusted while performing Infiltrator Toss Terminator – Gorilla Press Slam now breaks armor

– Gorilla Press Slam now breaks armor Terminator – Attempting to do Running Man Cancel when not enough meter is available now plays a sound

– Attempting to do Running Man Cancel when not enough meter is available now plays a sound Terminator – Cyber Rift and T.D.E. now checks for negative edge inputs when Release Check is set to ON

– Cyber Rift and T.D.E. now checks for negative edge inputs when Release Check is set to ON Terminator – Fixed a rare issue with Endoskeleton not facing opponent when activating under certain circumstances

Sindel – Mane Squeeze now breaks armor

– Mane Squeeze now breaks armor Sindel – (Air) Royal Trap no longer persists during Geras’ Reawakened resurrection

– (Air) Royal Trap no longer persists during Geras’ Reawakened resurrection Sindel – Attempting to do Maleficent March Cancel when not enough meter is available now plays a sound

– Attempting to do Maleficent March Cancel when not enough meter is available now plays a sound Sindel – Fixed a rare issue that could cause You Will Die (Front Punch, Front Punch), Banshee’s Cry (Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Kick), Scream, & Shriek to lose trades against certain attacks

Joker – Kard Trick (Towards + Front Punch) now does 30 damage (down from 50)

– Kard Trick (Towards + Front Punch) now does 30 damage (down from 50) Joker – Ehh (Back Punch) now does 30 damage (down from 50)

– Ehh (Back Punch) now does 30 damage (down from 50) Joker – C C D D E G E C & C C D D E G E C Amplify now break armor and when armor is broken recover faster while causing a different hit reaction

– C C D D E G E C & C C D D E G E C Amplify now break armor and when armor is broken recover faster while causing a different hit reaction Joker – Fixed a rare issue that could cause Getting Lit to lose trades against certain attacks

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause Getting Lit to lose trades against certain attacks Joker – Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Cane to play an improper animation when he is defeated

– Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Cane to play an improper animation when he is defeated Joker – Fixed a rare issue with KAPOW using an improper animation when it triggers a resurrection on the opponent

– Fixed a rare issue with KAPOW using an improper animation when it triggers a resurrection on the opponent Joker – Puppet Parry Amplify, Corpse Trot, Corpse Trot Amplify, KAPOW, & KAPOW Amplify now have their damage reduced by Jacqui’s Tech-Dome

– Puppet Parry Amplify, Corpse Trot, Corpse Trot Amplify, KAPOW, & KAPOW Amplify now have their damage reduced by Jacqui’s Tech-Dome Joker – Full Swing (Jump + Back Punch) no longer hits overhead while still rising

Spawn – Straight Pain (Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback

– Straight Pain (Back Punch) now has 5 more blockstun frames with increased block pushback Spawn – The King Of Hell (Towards + Back Punch, Front Kick) is now +7 on hit (up from -9)

– The King Of Hell (Towards + Back Punch, Front Kick) is now +7 on hit (up from -9) Spawn – The first hit of Charging Hellspawn Amplify no longer causes additional damage scaling

– The first hit of Charging Hellspawn Amplify no longer causes additional damage scaling Spawn – Slightly reduced the gravity on the hit reaction to Up Hell Chains (Lethal Leetha Stance)

– Slightly reduced the gravity on the hit reaction to Up Hell Chains (Lethal Leetha Stance) Spawn – Rising Cape (Down + Back Punch) is no longer invulnerable to high attacks during a few frames of its standing recovery

– Rising Cape (Down + Back Punch) is no longer invulnerable to high attacks during a few frames of its standing recovery Spawn – Fixed some rare visual issues with Spawn’s cape when he is the victim in some Fatal Blow cinematics

– Fixed some rare visual issues with Spawn’s cape when he is the victim in some Fatal Blow cinematics Spawn – Fixed a visual issue with invisibility not working properly while inside some area of effect attacks

– Fixed a visual issue with invisibility not working properly while inside some area of effect attacks Spawn – Fixed a rare issue which could cause visual obstruction during Spawn’s fatalities on Prehistoric Age Arena

– Fixed a rare issue which could cause visual obstruction during Spawn’s fatalities on Prehistoric Age Arena Spawn – Fixed a rare issue which could cause opponent performing a wall run interaction to use an improper animation while Spawn is performing Soul Shattering War Club Amplify

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.