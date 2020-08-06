Mortal Kombat 11 update version 1.21 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

NetherRealm Studio has released a quick hotfix for Mortal Kombat 11 implementing a number of tweaks and gameplay adjustments. This update is out shortly after the last major patch that was released earlier today.

Mortal Kombat 11 Update Version 1.21 Full Patch Notes (August 6 Update)

General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Adjusted the minimum health requirement for many Brutalities that have that as a requirement

Fixed a Mouse input related issue where users could not enter View mode for Skins using the prompt button repeatedly

Fixed an issue in Local Fight where the 2nd player cannot select his character with the mouse

Fixed an issue with using the Mouse Wheel to scroll within Current Activity and Kareer Stats.

Fixed an issue where editing a custom preset, using RMB to cancel action assignment did not completely cancel the process

Kombat League / Online

Forever King Lobbies will no longer sometimes prevent users from joining after the room been full but now has open slots

The Reward Screen after a Kombat League Season has ended no longer has an additional confirmation prompt when dismissed

Character Specific Adjustments

Cassie – Fixed a rare issue with drone moves could become disabled if BL-118 Energy Bounce was interrupted at a specific time during certain circumstances

– Fixed a rare issue with drone moves could become disabled if BL-118 Energy Bounce was interrupted at a specific time during certain circumstances Cetrion – The Smoked Flesh Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

– The Smoked Flesh Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” Cetrion – Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplify visual effects no longer sometimes linger after they have been projectile destroyed

– Deadly Winds & Deadly Winds Amplify visual effects no longer sometimes linger after they have been projectile destroyed D’Vorah – Fixed a rare issue which could cause her Ovipositors to disappear during gameplay under certain circumstances

– Fixed a rare issue which could cause her Ovipositors to disappear during gameplay under certain circumstances Erron Black – Fixed issue with hat using an incorrect animation if time out loss occurs at specific timing as forward throw connects

– Fixed issue with hat using an incorrect animation if time out loss occurs at specific timing as forward throw connects Geras – The Break Down Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

– The Break Down Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” Jade – The Looking Good Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit”

– The Looking Good Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit” Jax – The I Said Sleep Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

– The I Said Sleep Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” Johnny Cage – The And The Award Goes To Brutality no longer requires the Say Cheese Gear Ability

– The And The Award Goes To Brutality no longer requires the Say Cheese Gear Ability Kano – The Bonzer Brutality now requires “hold Away during hit”

– The Bonzer Brutality now requires “hold Away during hit” Kitana – The Punished Brutality requirement is now “hold Down during hit”

– The Punished Brutality requirement is now “hold Down during hit” Kitana – Edenian Fade is no longer throw immune when she has landed and now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its landing frames

– Edenian Fade is no longer throw immune when she has landed and now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its landing frames Kitana – Arcing Sai (Edenian Fade) now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames

– Arcing Sai (Edenian Fade) now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames Kollector – The Slice Slice Slice Brutality now has the requirement “hold Towards during hit” and no longer requires first hit

– The Slice Slice Slice Brutality now has the requirement “hold Towards during hit” and no longer requires first hit Kollector – Adjusted visual effect location for the Relic Lure impact effect

– Adjusted visual effect location for the Relic Lure impact effect Kung Lao – Fixed issue with Hat using an incorrect animation if a time out loss occurs at specific timing as Toward Throw connects

Fixed issue with Hat using an incorrect animation if a time out loss occurs at specific timing as Toward Throw connects Raiden – The Brutal Bolt Brutality now has the requirement “hold Up during hit”

– The Brutal Bolt Brutality now has the requirement “hold Up during hit” Raiden – Power Discharge (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has an adjusted hit region while the opponent is in a kombo

– Power Discharge (Away + Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) now has an adjusted hit region while the opponent is in a kombo Skarlet – Bloodshot Amplify can no longer not have a projectile spawn when done with specific timing

– Bloodshot Amplify can no longer not have a projectile spawn when done with specific timing Skarlet – Fixed issue with Dagger disappearing during gameplay if her throw is interrupted at specific timing

– Fixed issue with Dagger disappearing during gameplay if her throw is interrupted at specific timing Sub-Zero – The Big Leg Brutality requirement is now “hit 4 Brutal Kicks during match” (was 6)

– The Big Leg Brutality requirement is now “hit 4 Brutal Kicks during match” (was 6) Sub-Zero – The End of Round Taunt Ice Clone Teleport will no longer sometimes cause Sub-Zero to become invisible in rare circumstances

– The End of Round Taunt Ice Clone Teleport will no longer sometimes cause Sub-Zero to become invisible in rare circumstances Sub-Zero – Fixed (Air) Polar Axe using an incorrect animation in a Tower match when done immediately after the match has begun

– Fixed (Air) Polar Axe using an incorrect animation in a Tower match when done immediately after the match has begun Shao Kahn – The Charging Through Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit”

– The Charging Through Brutality now has the requirement “hold Away during hit” Shao Kahn – The Head Kabob Brutality no longer requires first hit

– The Head Kabob Brutality no longer requires first hit Shao Kahn – The Nothing Left Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

– The Nothing Left Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” Shang Tsung – The Inclement Weather Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit”

– The Inclement Weather Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” Shang Tsung – Fixed a rare visual issue when morphing into Raiden that could causing his cape to use an incorrect animation

– Fixed a rare visual issue when morphing into Raiden that could causing his cape to use an incorrect animation Nightwolf – The No Leg to Stand On Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” and no longer requires first hit

– The No Leg to Stand On Brutality now has the requirement “hold Down during hit” and no longer requires first hit Nightwolf – Fixed Razor’s Edge (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) now does the correct chip damage on block

– Fixed Razor’s Edge (Away + Front Kick, Back Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) now does the correct chip damage on block Joker – The Head Case Brutality requirement is now “perform ‘C C D D E G E C’ 3 times” (was 5)

– The Head Case Brutality requirement is now “perform ‘C C D D E G E C’ 3 times” (was 5) Terminator – Terminate armor is no longer sometimes removed when his Fatal Blow misses or is blocked

– Terminate armor is no longer sometimes removed when his Fatal Blow misses or is blocked Terminator – Terminate visual effects will no longer linger after a Mercy is performed

– Terminate visual effects will no longer linger after a Mercy is performed Fujin – Wind Barrier is now able to parry Liu Kang’s jump & hop attacks, Frost’s Hop Kick, and Kollector’s Hop Kick

– Wind Barrier is now able to parry Liu Kang’s jump & hop attacks, Frost’s Hop Kick, and Kollector’s Hop Kick Fujin – Wind Barrier will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects when it is interrupted

– Wind Barrier will no longer sometimes have lingering visual effects when it is interrupted Fujin – Fixed some rare audio issues when Whirlwind (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) and Tailwind (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) are interrupted

– Fixed some rare audio issues when Whirlwind (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) and Tailwind (Towards + Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) are interrupted Fujin – AI can now perform the attack followups to Sky Wakka

– AI can now perform the attack followups to Sky Wakka RoboCop – Missing with various attacks under certain circumstances will no longer enable autoblock when opponent is in the Cheval Trap Amplify or Electric Grenade Amplify hit reactions

Missing with various attacks under certain circumstances will no longer enable autoblock when opponent is in the Cheval Trap Amplify or Electric Grenade Amplify hit reactions RoboCop – Fixed a visual issue with Cobra Cannon using an improper animation for the first few frames in certain circumstances

– Fixed a visual issue with Cobra Cannon using an improper animation for the first few frames in certain circumstances RoboCop – Active Patrol and Reactive Patrol now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames

– Active Patrol and Reactive Patrol now displays Punish instead of Kounter when hit during its recovery frames Sheeva – Fixed an audio issue with Untamed Fury Amplify sometimes missing sound effects

Known Issues