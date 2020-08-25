Mortal Kombat 11 update version 1.22 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Mortal Kombat 11’s latest update has implemented a number of bug fixes. The full patch notes can be seen below.

Mortal Kombat 11 Update Version 1.22 Full Patch Notes (August 26 Update)

General Gameplay Adjustments

· Move list corrections

Character Specific Adjustments

· Cetrion – Fixed a rare issue that could cause the first hit of Deadly Winds to not be able to trade under certain circumstances

· Cetrion – Bouncing Boulder no longer has its hit regions removed when it is reflected

· D’Vorah – Infested Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher

· Kitana – Slightly adjusted the hit & repel regions of Square Wave and (Air) Square Wave

· Kotal Kahn – Mehtizquia Cut Amplify Krushing Blow now triggers when hitting Jacqui while she is airborne with Bionic Bounce, (Air) Shrapnel Blast, (Air) Prototype Rocket, and (Air) Grenade Launcher

· Sonya – Mortar Strike (K.A.T. Turret) will no longer sometimes fire in the wrong direction under certain circumstances

· Sonya – Fixed a visual issue with K.A.T. Turret – K.A.T. Tantrum damage effects not looking correct on some characters

· Shang Tsung – Fixed an issue that was preventing The Essence Thief Brutality from triggering correctly