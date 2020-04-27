MotoGP 20 update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds simplified Chinese support. There are a number of bug fixes that appear to be a part of this update as well. Get the complete MotoGP update 1.04 patch notes below.

MotoGP 20 Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Neural AI improvements.

Riders’ animation improvements (maximum leaning pose).

Added option to use reduced or extended dashboard in all game views.

Added tips in Career Mode.

Tyre physics, consumption, and 3D aspect improved.

Fuel consumption during race improvements.

Several Menu fixes.

Several Online fixes.

Several Career Mode fixes and improvements.

Added Simplified Chinese language.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.