My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

My Hero One’s Justice update version 1.03 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a simple fix related to characters who did not move as intended during online multiplayer matches. Get the full My Hero One’s Justice 2 update 1.03 patch notes below.

My Hero One’s Justice Update Version 1.03 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Fixed an issue where characters did not move as intended in online play.

Improved overall stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.