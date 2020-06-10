My Hero One’s Justice 2 update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game added new downloadable content and a free English voice option. Some of the game balance has been adjusted. Data Analytics Setting has been added to the Options menu.

Get the complete My Hero One’s Justice 2 update 1.05 patch notes below.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes

Support data added for downloadable character content.

English voice option added.

Adjusted the game balance.

Added Data Analytics Setting to the Options menu.

Improved game stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It was published by Bandai Namco.