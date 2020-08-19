My Hero One’s Justice 2 update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game has been updated by Bandai Namco to implement a number of fixes. Photo Mode has been added and new support data is included for downloadable character content. Another addition is the ability to prioritize matchmaking regions for the Free and Ranked match.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes (August 19 Update)

– Adjusted matching to prioritize region in Free Match and Ranked Match in order to promote stable connections during online play.

– Photo Mode added.

– Support data added for downloadable character content.

– Adjusted the game balance.

– Improved overall stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.