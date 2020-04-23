Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja 4 update 1.10 and Road to Boruto update 1.03 is available to download now. Here are the patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is releasing ahead of the Nintendo Switch version. It doesn’t add any new features or implement bug fixes, but it does improve the online multiplayer as detailed in the patch notes. Currently, it is not confirmed what exactly happens in this update aside from the improvement for online stability.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja 4 Update 1.10 Road to Boruto Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Improved online stability.

The game is available now for PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and it will also launch for the Nintendo Switch.