Naruto to Boruto update version 2.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Bandai Namco has implemented some minor fixes with this update however the biggest change is the addition of new DLC. Some new customization parts have also been added to the game. There are also some balance adjustment for various characters but the patch notes don’t list it in detail.

You can get the complete Naruto to Boruto update 2.16 patch notes below.

Naruto To Boruto Update Version 2.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

– New customization parts added

– New DLC item purchase function added

– Rebalanced Ninjutsu

– Fixed minor bugs

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and Pc. It was developed and published by Bandai Namco.