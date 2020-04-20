NBA 2K20 update version 1.12 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

There is a new update available for the game that appears to resolve minor bug fixes. It has a small download size and there doesn’t appear to be a list of changes that are a part of this update. Get the NBA 2K20 update 1.12 patch notes below.

NBA 2K20 Update 1.12 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

These are the only official patch notes which are listed for the game for now. If there is an update to the patch notes or an official changelog is shared, we will update the article with all the latest information.

In the meanwhile, if you have found any changes after installing this update, please let us know in the comments below.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.