NBA 2K20 update version 1.11 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The game hasn’t received an update in a long time but that changed today with a release of a patch. It appears to have made a number of adjustments and improvements to general gameplay.

NBA 2K20 Update Version 1.11 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

There are no official and complete NBA 2K20 update 1.11 patch notes available for now so we don’t have much to go on. In any case, let us know if you have noticed any change after installing this new update in the comments below.