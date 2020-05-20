NBA 2K20 Update Version 1.13 Full Patch Notes For Update On May 20

NBA 2K20 update version 1.13 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update comes at a time when a new NBA 2k game is expected to be announced soon. As it is the case with such yearly title updates, this one doesn’t add much to the game. The general assumption is that this update is releasing ahead of the new yearly NBA game launch which means it is useless for most users.

There are not detailed patch notes for this update but it could be mostly under-the-hood change. Get NBA 2K20 update 1.13 patch notes below.

NBA 2K20 Update Version 1.13 Full Patch Notes

Improved title stability and overall user experience.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.