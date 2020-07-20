NBA 2K20 update version 1.14 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is barely a few MB in size and seems to be a minor hotfix. It also prepares the game ahead of the launch of NBA2K21 as it is the case with every update for this yearly franchise so far.

NBA 2K20 Update Version 1.14 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

General Bug Fixes

Stability and Performance Fixes

Fix for Event Clothes Gitch

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.