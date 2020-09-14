NBA 2K21 update version 1.02 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

2K Sports has updated the game with a new patch that is available to download today. It is more than 4GB in size on PS4 and should be similar give or take on the other platforms.

NBA 2K21 Update Version 1.02 Full Patch Notes

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

Here are the fixes that have been reported by users.