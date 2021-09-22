NBA 2K22 Update 1.006 (NBA 2K22 1.5 Patch) released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K22 Update 1.006 (NBA 2K22 1.5 Patch) was just released online and can be downloaded now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The patch notes for the 1.5 update haven’t been released yet, we’ll update this post when developed 2K Sports releases the notes. Till then stay tuned.

NBA 2K22 Update 1.006 (NBA 2K22 1.5 Patch Notes) New Gen Patch Update – 1.5 – 9.22.2021

Additional stability improvements in an ongoing effort to improve your user experience.

Fixed an issue that was causing City/Rec/Pro-Am/W Online games to disconnect either before the game started or at the conclusion of the game.

Addressed an error code issue that was preventing specific MyCAREER saves from being able to load into the City.

Significantly improved loading speed when re-entering the City from a building interior (Apartment, Rec, Pro-Am, Event Center, etc.).

Improved framerate when navigating the City on the Xbox Series X console.

Traditional broadcast cameras are now available for use in MyNBA once again.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some MyNBA Online saves to overwrite other pre-existing saves.

Gym Rat and On-Court Coach badges are now correctly being applied to all badge loadouts.

Increased the velocity required before a player jumps/falls into or over the first row of the crowd via momentum.

DJ Booths will no longer allow for tipping when in the proximity of a quest NPC.

