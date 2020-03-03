Need For Speed Heat Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Need for Speed Heat update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Need for Speed implements a number of major bug fixes. The file size of this update is 7.74 GB on PC, 8.38 GB on PS4, and 7.7 GB on Xbox One. Get the full Need for Speed Heat update 1.04 patch notes below.

Additions

Black Market Delivery

As touched upon in the Under the Hood article, the March Update features the first Black Market Delivery. Once you’ve launched the updated game, you’ll meet Raziel. He’ll give you a call to let you know that there’s a car waiting to be collected down at Port Murphy. That’s only the beginning – as you pick it up, Raziel will give you tasks, and as time goes on, you can unlock new character customization, vanity items and a body kit for that car.

Two cars are released with the March Update. The Aston Martin DB11 Volante ‘19 comes as a free addition, being a variant of an existing car. The second one is a brand new paid car, the McLaren F1 ‘93.

Along with unlocking new vanity items like the new Beat Sync underglow, you will also notice that you’re playing some new events. Once completed, you will be able to replay them outside of the Black Market Delivery.

Quality of Life improvements

Adjustable camera shake

We’ve added a slider to the options that adjusts the amount of camera shake while you’re driving. You can find it in the “Driving” tab in the settings.

“Game is not paused” Notification

When you’re accessing the game menu during online play, you will find a notification that the game is not paused while you’re playing online..

New item notification

Until now, when you entered the garage and unlocked new car parts, you would be prompted with a feed of the new items on the right side of the screen. It was easy to miss a part if you unlocked many at once, so we changed the way you are notified about new parts. From now on, when you receive a new item in the garage, you will find a yellow notification banner labeling the category, guiding you to the new part.

Vanity Items

You have more ways to customize your car. You can choose from a variety of themed decals, add a new underglow that is in sync with the beat of the music or customize the color of your car’s backfire.

Race visuals

When it comes to time trials, both your and the ghost’s car will now be shown ahead of the race.

We added more variations for the intros of both day and night races. When you win a race, you might also notice there are new victory poses.

Bugfixes

Missions

During “Breaking the Law”, the light effect that indicates an upcoming turn would sometimes remain visible even after taking the turn, which could lead to confusion when you were exposed to two active indicators at once. The guiding light should now be removed once you’ve passed it, as intended.

Resolved an issue that could lead to the game hanging when restarting “Got your back” after the mission failed and you’ve been inactive for a while.

Events

We fixed an issue that was causing visual artifacting at the bottom of the screen during night race intros.

The Speedwall info for the “Crazy Cowboy” event will now show user data as intended.

Adjusted the camera during the outro of the “Heights” time trial so the player and the car are visible straight away. Previously, their view could be blocked by a parked car next to the event finish line.

When getting off track and restarting “Mountainside Maneuvers”, you should no longer start from position two.

In the outro of the “Containers” time trial, the AI opponent’s car will no longer fall out of the sky.

After selecting “Challenge All” for an event, waiting for a few players to accept, then driving away from the event interaction point while the other players are withdrawing, driving back to the event should allow you to select “Challenge All” again.

When inviting players to a High Heat event by selecting “Challenge All”, everybody will now have to have the required amount of Bank to start the event.

During the intro cinematic of “Reaction”, people in the crowd should no longer spawn inside your car. We get that they want to be close to you, but we had to set boundaries.

Removed the outro camera for the “Speedcheck” event, as the corridor is so narrow that the camera would clip through containers.

Added the missing spectator crowd to cheer you on during the challenge level version of “The Resort’s Circuit”.

The camera is no longer clipping through the ground during the intro of the “Jenny II” event.

Jumping into the water at a low speed during the “Ultra Sharp” event should no longer get you stuck in a reset loop.

Added spectators to the outro of the “Trouble” event.

Made a small change to the outro cinematic of the “Drift Duel” event to prevent the camera from shaking.

You should no longer encounter large boxes in the middle of the road during the “Farah” event.

The event intro and the countdown timer should show consistently, even when restarting the event multiple times in quick succession.

The crowd should no longer pop in and out during the intro of the “Bullet” event.

We had a chat with one floaty boi who was hovering to get the best view during the “Ultra Sharp” event intro. He’s now cheering on the ground, where everyone can see him.

We removed a few barrels that could spawn a few turns into the “Scramjet” event.

Hitting a specific tree at high speed during the “Axiom” event will no longer result in your car falling below the map.

AI cars no longer spawn in the air when restarting “Voyager”.

The crowd is now visible throughout the outro cinematic of the “Crossfield” event.

When quitting the “Eagle” sprint race just after it started, the AI cars should no longer drive straight into the crane.

The AR icon of the “Aardvark” event is now at the event location instead of a few yards away.

We’ve added some visuals to the finish line of “The Resort’s Circuit” to make it more obvious that it’s both a checkpoint and the finish line.

When you fall down from the monorail track during “Trail Rail”, you will now correctly be reset on the trail.

It was possible to get stuck under a trailer during the “Brotherhood Drive” drift challenge. We did some work on them to give you more space to pass through.

We tweaked some events that have checkpoints covering split roads. Sometimes the AI drivers would slow down unexpectedly when passing through these checkpoints, adjusting their speed when transitioning slightly off-road. They should stick to the road now, preventing sudden brake maneuvers and therefore incidents.

Similarly, they will now jump over the ramps during the “Crazy Cowboy” event.

The AI drivers will now follow the proper route during the “Sand in Eyes” off-road event.

Lifted up a few people in the crowd during “The Resort’s Circuit” intro to stop them from clipping with the ground.

“Up Up and Away”: Jumping through the concrete tube should no longer reset the car mid-air.

Fixed a rare issue that could lead to the game hanging after starting the “Snake Dance” time trial.

Added another checkpoint to the “Vertigo” event to prevent corner cutting through the park.

UI

Replaced the picture for the higher challenge levels of the off-road races with the correct one.

When you’re in an event start area during night and not involved in a cop chase, you shouldn’t see cop icons on your screen anymore.

There was contradicting information in the UI about the reward for getting all collectibles in the Cloudbank district. The menu now correctly says “Red & Orange Wave Underglow”.

When swapping the X and O buttons via the PlayStation settings, nitrous activation should no longer occur when closing the map.

In the “Trouble” time trial event, when racing “GhostSpecial01”, the ghost car won’t get a head start anymore.

When you’re sending a party invite while Origin is in offline mode, you should no longer be prompted with “Invite Success”, despite the invite not being sent.

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect rewards for some time trials in the info panel. This was only visual, you would still receive the proper amount of Bank after the event.

After escaping a cop chase in front of a safe house or garage, the prompt “End chase to enter” should correctly be replaced by “Enter Garage”.

The “Friends” tab in the snapshot gallery will now be empty when you don’t have any friends.

Inviting a player to a party in the game should show an invitation prompt on their end reliably.

When you scroll up in the player search screen, you should no longer scroll straight to the top, but scroll up gradually.

Fixed an issue that prevented you from using Russian or Arabic characters in the crew tag field when creating a crew.

When you’re accepting an invite for a Night event and then get involved in a cop chase, you’ll be notified that you won’t join the event. Furthermore when it’s you and one other player wanting to race, the event will be canceled, and an “Event canceled” notice will be displayed. If there’s more than 2 players and only you are getting involved in a cop chase, the event will start without you.

You should no longer see any empty message banners after completing activities.

Improved the visibility for the star icons next to activities on the map during daytime.

The “Blackbird” event didn’t have a course preview on the map, so we added one.

Fixed a rare issue where the open world UI would be displayed during the outro of the time trial “Containers”.

Players joining an Xbox party should no longer be muted by default.

High Heat events now show the event name in the event panel.

The Rainbow nitrous tile in the customization UI in the garage is now showing rainbow colours instead of a plain white symbol.

When you’re busted with a Bank balance of over 10,000 but less than the fine you have to pay, the correct amount is now deducted from your balance.

Cars / Garage

A set of stock rims for the Audi R8 V10 Performance ‘19 was a bit too small for the tires. We reworked them so there won’t be a gap between the rims and the tires anymore.



The tail lights and rear window will no longer pop as you’re hitting higher speed with the Audi R8 V10 Performance ‘19.



Slightly toned down the visual effects of the exhaust flames for the Audi R8 V10 Performance ‘19.



Decals will now be applied to the Speedhunters spoiler for the Audi S5 Sportback ‘17.



The Aston Martin DB11 will now show visual damage that reflects the status of the car’s health bar.



When equipping the convertible roof option on the BMW i8 Roadster ‘18, the windows will now be down.



The calipers no longer change when navigating through the brake disc menu of the BMW i8 Roadster ‘18.



When you’re driving around in a damaged BMW i8 Roadster K.S Edition, the spoiler will now be properly attached to the chassis and not floating when you’re jumping.



The wheels should no longer be flickering when you’re in a race loading screen with a BMW i8 Roadster ‘18 and holding down the acceleration button.



When customizing body parts of the BMW M3 ‘10, decals should now be constantly visible and no longer disappear when swapping a to certain rear fender, rear splitter or rear canards.



Moved the interaction point of the rear wheels of the BMW M4 Convertible ‘17 slightly so they’re in the correct spot when customizing the car.



Also adjusted the rear wheel interaction point for the BMW M4 GTS ‘16 Performance.



Fixed the visuals of some aftermarket wheel textures for the BMW M5 ‘18.



There was a small spot where decals applied to the rear window of the BMW M3 ‘10 would become distorted – fixed!



Reviewed the spoilers of the BMW M3 Evolution II E30 ‘88, so you should be able to apply decals to them properly now.



Realigned the NOS and backfire effects for the BMW M3 Evolution II E30 ‘88 when the DTM rear bumper is equipped.



When you’re equipping the convertible roof option to the BMW Z4 M40i ‘19, the windows will now be down.



Decals will no longer bleed into windows when applied to the side of the BMW Z4 M40i ‘19 and having the Speedhunters or The Alchemist roof equipped.



With the Speedhunters side skirt equipped to the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ‘14, decals will now only show on the side of the car and not on the side skirts.



When you apply a color to the rims of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 ‘17 or Land Rover Defender 110 ‘15, the color of the rim of the backup wheel will no longer be affected.



Decals can now be applied to “The Alchemist” spoiler of the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ‘17.



You can now equip a roof on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 ‘19.



When selecting the Carbon diffuser and Carbon splitter to the Dodge Challenger SRT8 ‘14, they no longer flicker when changing the camera angle in the garage.



Adjusted the spoilers for the Ferrari 488 GTB ‘15 so they behave as expected when driving around and jumping with a heavily damaged 488.



Carbon body customization for the Ferrari 488 GTB ‘15 should now be displayed with the correct texture at all times.



The underglow for the Ferrari F40 ‘87 now matches the shape of the car and is not overextended anymore.



When swapping the hood from custom to stock on the Ferrari LaFerrari ‘13, the doors will retain their physical appearance.



The interaction points for the left and right window of the Ferrari LaFerrari ‘13 are now properly aligned.



Polished the looks of the Ferrari Testarossa Coupe ‘84 engine hood.



Fixed an issue that affected the Speedhunters and Alchemist grille customization for the Ford F150 Raptor ‘17, so decals should apply properly across the parts now.



Decals now show correctly on the Alchemist spoiler for the Ford Focus RS ‘16.



Added an interaction point for the sound system to the Ford Focus RS ‘16.



Fixed an issue with the stock bumper and the sides of the Ford Focus RS ‘16, decals are now applied correctly.



The last “Americana” spoiler is no longer clipping with the splitters of the Ford Mustang ‘65.



You can now properly put decals on spoilers of the Ford Mustang Foxbody ‘90.



When equipping the Speedhunters rear wide fender on the Ford GT ‘17, you will no longer be able to see through the vent.



Decals can now be applied to the stock spoiler of the Honda Civic Type-R ‘00.



Realigned the NOS virtual effects for the Honda NSX Type-R ‘92 when you equip the Carbon diffuser and Speedhunters exhaust.



Moved the interaction point of the rear window of the Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ‘19 to the rear window.



When the Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ‘19 is damaged on the side, the wing mirrors should no longer be twitching.



Fixed an issue with the Speedhunters rear fenders on the Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ‘19 that would make them partially transparent when looked at from a specific angle.



Pressing the up arrow while having the front fenders of the Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ‘19 selected no longer moves the camera outside of the garage.



The window frame will no longer disappear when you drive around in a heavily damaged Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster ‘17.



The steering wheel should no longer clip through the window when steering right in the Land Rover Defender 110 ‘15.



Realigned the second set of rims with the third set of fenders for the Land Rover Defender 110 ‘15.



The rear axle will no longer clip through aftermarket rims for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR ‘15.



When entering and exiting the garage with the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR ‘15, you will now be able to switch back to the bonnet cam showing the bonnet.



Decals can now be applied to both side skirts of the Lotus Exige S ‘06 properly.



If you equip the Chidori wing mirrors on the Lotus Exige S ‘06 and damage the car, the mirrors shouldn’t be shaking anymore.



Added an interaction point for the rear window of the Mazda MX-5 ‘96, so you can apply wraps.



When customizing the Mazda MX-5 ‘96 and trying to move from the left rear canard interaction point to the rear fender, you should no longer jump straight to the left rear wheel.



All diffusers are now displayed correctly when you’re in the customization menu of the Mazda MX-5 ‘96.



Resolved an issue that would show two different levels of detail of the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R ‘02 Coupe when the camera moved far away and then back, in photo mode or at very high speeds.



The spoilers of the McLaren 570S ‘15 will now behave as intended when jumping with a highly damaged car.



Fixed an issue with the Speedhunters wing mirrors for the Mercedes AMG A45 ‘16 that would cause the decal to be misplaced on the right mirror.



Also on the Mercedes AMG A45 ‘16, decals can now be placed across all of the “The Alchemist” front bumper.



Added the BBS rear rims for the Mercedes AMG C63.



When you equip the first Mansory front fenders option and either the Mansory or Mercedes-Benz rear fenders, the side skirts will now show correctly when driving the Mercedes AMG G 63 ‘17 and moving the camera.



Decals applied to the spoiler of the Mercedes AMG GT R ‘17 will now also affect its base.



When customizing the Mercedes AMG GTS Roadster ‘19, the roof interaction point should now be completely visible as the camera should snap to a better spot than before.



The Mercury and Speedhunters side skirts are now showing different models as intended when customizing the Mercury Cougar ‘67.



When the Speedhunters rear fenders are equipped to the Mercury Cougar ‘67, black-metallic texture applied to them is now shown at all times.



When applying the second diffuser option to the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ‘07 while having the “Vortex” bumper equipped, the diffuser will no longer adapt the paint job of the car.



Decals can now be applied to the stock spoiler of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ‘08.



The wing mirrors of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ‘08 are no longer floating when you’re driving around while the car is heavily damaged.



We aligned the headlight flare with the Rocket Bunny headlight modification for the Nissan 180SX ‘96.



You can now apply decals to the Nissan spoiler and the Bensopra rear bumper for the Nissan GT-R Premium ‘17.



When applying decals to the Nissan GT-R Premium ‘17 front bumper and front fender, the decal can now be applied to the entirety of the respective parts. Before, there was a small segment that would always show the paint and no decals.



Reworked the backfire VFX for the Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ‘93 so it will only show in the intended area.



Fixed an issue where one of the bumpers of the Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ‘99 was transparent in one spot when looked at from a specific angle.



Decals will now properly apply to splitters and spoilers for the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ‘71.



Fixed an issue that would cause the Speedhunters exhaust to adapt the decal applied to the top section of the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ‘71.



Removed the side skirt and trunk lid interaction points for the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ‘71 as there is only one option available for both parts.



Touched up the looks of the rear window for the Nissan GT-R Nismo and Nissan 370Z Nismo so they are displayed consistently, regardless of camera distance when accelerating and braking.



Set the correct location for the right and left window interaction points when customizing the Pagani Huayra BC ‘17.



When applying decals to the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ‘18, the decal applied to the right window should no longer blend into the left window.



Similarly, decals applied to the left window of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ‘18 will no longer appear in the corner of the back right window.



Fixed an issue that would prevent decals to be applied to Splitters for the Porsche 911 Carrera RSR ‘73.



Added the missing sound system interaction point to the customization menu for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS ‘18.



Made it easier to navigate to the license plate interaction point of the Porsche GT2 RS ‘18.



When you equip the first aftermarket option for the tail lights on the Porsche 911 GT3 RS ‘19 and exit the garage during night, the lights will now have the correct tint instead of shining bright like a diamond.



Decals on the left side of the Porsche 918 Spyder ‘15 should no longer be stretched when applied near the rear fender.



Decals applied on the left window of the Porsche Cayman GT4 ‘15 will no longer bleed into a small area of the back right window.



Added the missing sound system interaction point to the Subaru BRZ Premium ‘14 customization menu.



When equipping the Tex rear fender on the left side of the Subaru Impreza WRX STI ‘06, it will no longer be carbon by default.



Also for the Subaru Impreza WRX STI ‘06, the carbon fiber material applied to some parts will no longer flicker when looked at from specific angles.



You can now adjust the tint of the windows for the Subaru WRX STI ‘10, and the stock version isn’t completely opaque either.



Also added the missing sound system interaction point for the Subaru WRX STI ‘10.



Fixed an issue that would cause decals being partially displaced on the side of the Volkswagen Beetle ‘63 when using the “The Alchemist” front fender.



After putting another roof on the Volvo Amazon ‘70, you can now revert back to the stock roof option.



Fixed an issue that would prompt you with a “Sell Failed” message instead of selling your car.



When driving a time trial against the ghost of a Polestar, the taillights were pretty solid as you would expect from a normal car. Now it blends into the ghostly appearance of a time trial opponent.

