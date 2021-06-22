Nemestice Dota event, International 2021 getting cancelled, Dota 2 blog

Valve just released an update blog for the TI10: The International – Dota 2 Championships. The update basically explained that due to the virus and some political decisions made by the Swedish government has caused the International 2021 to be delayed until further progress is made. Valve is also looking at other places in Europe that will be willing to hold the event this year which has put the event at the risk of being cancelled.

But it wasn’t all bad news, at the end of the blog post Valve announced that the Dota 2 June event will be called Nemestice. Not much details were given in the blog regarding this but it was noted that the even will begin in the immediate future, so more specifically later this week.

Spectra Arcana may be a part of the Nemestice event

Even though much details weren’t given, we can have an idea on what’s to come by looking at the teaser poster for it. The purple and black color scheme with the wispy smoke hints at that the event may be built on one of the two popular theories.

The most popular theory is that Valve will be building an event around the release of the Spectre arcana skin, similar to how the Nemesis Assassin event added the new hero Oracle and Manifold Paradox skin for Phantom Assassin. Spectre won the TI10 Arcana Vote in the battle pass, but still fans have been left waiting for a new update on it since months. Especially since Valve has slowed down quite a bit over the past year, waiting to release it in conjunction with a big event does make some sense.

Another theory that was going around earlier this month was that Nemestice may be about the Void Spirit trailer from The International 2019.

The black background with purple smoke refers back to the celestial plane that the Void Spirit was first shown in, with the hero hinting at that he might be entering the battle of the ancients to save his fellow spirits “for a greater cause to come.” Rather than focusing on Spectre, the event could just be about the “great confluence” that Void Spirit referred to.

But whatever the case may be, fans won’t have to wonder around much longer. With the TI10 qualifiers set to begin on June 23, it’s most likely that Nemestice will be arriving by tomorrow.

What are your thoughts about this new Dota 2 blog update? Let us know in the comments below.