NetherRealm Is Hiring Engr To Drive Next-Gen Console Graphics Visuals For Mortal Kombat and Injustice Installments For PS5 & Xbox Series X

NetherRealm is hiring an engineer to drive next-gen console graphics visuals for Mortal Kombat and Injustice installments for PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X.

The studio have posted a Job listing, for a Principal Software Engineer at the Chicago-based developer, NetherRealm plans to deliver “state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5 and Xbox Series X”.

NetherRealm, a division of WB Games Inc., seeks a Principal Software Engineer Graphics to drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat™ and Injustice™ franchises. As a Principal Graphics Engineer you will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of your peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5, and XBOX Series X. Your domain will span the entire rendering pipeline and your responsibilities will include optimization, design, and implementation of pivotal new graphics technology.

At this moment no one knows if this is going to be the Mortal Kombat 12 and Injustice 3 or if it’s going to be the current MK11 and Injustice 2 next-gen console version.