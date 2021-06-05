New Batman & Superman Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Superhero series is always going to be a fun and relevant part of TV, OTT platforms, YouTube, etc. In the past few months, the Disney-owned Marvel superhero franchise has taken a lot of steps to ensure its relevance in the coming years. They’ve announced numerous live-action and animated web series and a bunch of films as well. To keep up with the competition, their main competitor DC has also announced their intention to launch a couple of animated shows. DC is well-known in the entertainment scene.

They have also launched Aquaman and DC-themed slots for fun. Just a week ago, Warner Media announced that it had commissioned two animated TV shows, both of which are going to be released on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The first is based on Batman, and the other is going to be based on the early journalistic career of Superman.

Here is all the info that you need to know about the two exciting shows that are coming in 2021.

Batman: Caped Crusader Series

Batman: Caped Crusader is the 9th animated series that Warner Media has brought out that has Batman as the titular character. This edition is going to feature some of the most well-known creators in the industry, such as J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. For those of you who don’t know, Matt Reeves is the director of the upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson. The art of the series is going to be defined by the seasoned comic book artist Bruce Timm, who has been working with DC comics for more than a decade.

What Batman: Caped Crusader Will Focus On

Abrams, Reeves, and Timm said in a joint statement that they are very excited to bring back the iconic and beloved character of Batman. They said that they’ll be exploring the roots of the character and that it will be reminiscent of the noir genre in which Batman came up at first. A lot of iconic DC characters will feature in this animated series. A poster was also unveiled, which was designed and illustrated by Timm himself. The dark-coloured poster is evocative of the gritty storytelling and realism that this show will have.

This kind of “noir-ish reimagining” is going to be a very exciting affair, and is definitely going to set the tone of the franchise for days to come. No release date has been announced yet, but it is known that a direct series has been announced. It will be published on HBO Max and CN. J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves are expected to do a fantastic job with this.

My Adventures with Superman Series

In stark contrast with this noir and dark retelling of Batman and Gotham City’s origins is the second animated series commissioned by Warner Media and DC. ‘My Adventures with Superman’ is going to be a light-hearted and family-friendly series that will focus on Clark Kent (aka Superman), Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. The start of their journalistic careers and Kent’s side adventures as Superman are going to be the main focus of this series. It is definitely going to be a fun and entertaining watch. This is a light-hearted retelling of CW’s hit “Superman & Lois”.

Who’s Going to Star in My Adventures with Superman?

The voice of Clark Kent or Superman is going to be provided by Jack Quaid, who has recently made a name for himself by playing Hugh “Hughie” Campbell in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’. The voice work for Superman’s lady-love Lois Lane is going to be provided by Alice Lee, a well-known actor and YouTuber that you might have come across. My Adventures with Superman is going to focus more on Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Warner Media also said that their careers as journalists with The Daily Planet will be explored.

Other DC Animated Series That Have Been Successful

DC and Warner Media are obviously looking to exploit the wave of success their animated series has had in recent history. One name that comes to mind is the Harley Quinn animated series for adults, which was developed by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini. This series is full of dark humour, violence, and fantastic storytelling – and it follows the adventures of Harley Quinn and her supervillain friend Poison Ivy. Harley Quinn has a fantastic cast, with Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco providing all of the voice work for Harley Quinn’s character.

List of Superhero Animated Series Coming in 2021

Here is a bulleted list of some of the most highly anticipated animated superhero series that is slated for release in 2021. Out of this list, Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible is the only one that has already been released online.

Batman: Caped Crusader is all set to release on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. It is going to be developed, written and run by J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves.

My Adventures with Superman is a lighthearted show that is going to launch in 2021 on HBO Max and CN. It will star Jack Quaid and Alice Lee and will focus on Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s Daily Planet careers.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is also going to be released in 2021. Developed by James Wan (responsible for Insidious and Saw), this animated series is expected to be very successful. The origin of Aquaman’s reign of Atlantis will be explored here.

Invincible was released on March 25 2021 and has since become critically acclaimed for its animation, writing and voice acting. Starring Academy Award-winning J.K. Simmons and Sandra Oh, Invincible has managed to become the biggest series of 2021.

Some Final Thoughts

Animated series is not just for children anymore. This fact is very plain, especially when you think about series like Batman: Caped Crusader, Harley Quinn and Invincible. If you're a fan of DC, you really need to check these shows out.