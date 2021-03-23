New Valorant update bricking PCs, here’s how to fix it

Valorant, the super popular fps by Riot Games, is having issues on PC.

The game’s latest update has started causing some PCs to freeze and restart. The update has since been pulled but if you already installed the update then here’s what you need to do.

The issue apparently stemmed from an incompatibility between the FACEIT application (which is used for matchmaking, anti-cheat and stuff) and the newest Vanguard update.

The first solution you can try is to remove Vanguard by uninstalling it from your PC, and then reinstall it from scratch.

The other solution is to update the FACEIT application, which has a new update out. Installing that overrides the incompatibility causing the whole problem.

Do note that these simple solutions are temporary fixes to help you on an urgent basis, a proper solution will be released via a future game update, which should be here promptly.

Valorant is available now PC.