New year 2 content of Hitman III announced

November 22, 2021
Danial Arshad Khan
Developers IO Interactive have announced new content coming to Hitman III which includes new story content, maps, game modes and surprises that fans of the series have been requesting for a while.

The official reveal for year 2 content is set for sometime in January 2022.

Hitman III will also get the following enhancements:

  • Virtual reality support for PC (January 2022)
  • Elusive Target Arcade (January 2022)
  • Ray-tracing for PC (Early 2022)

Hitman III is available now on a wide variety of platforms including Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.


