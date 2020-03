NHL 20 update version 1.51 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is a simple minor fix that adds NHL Gaming World Championship content for the Hockey Ultimate Team. Get the details on this update below.

NHL 20 Update Version 1.51 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

NHL 20 Patch 1.5.1:

NHL Gaming World Championship content for Hockey Ultimate Team

The game is available now for PS4 and Xbox One.