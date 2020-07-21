Ninja Gaiden franchise possibly making a return as Xbox exclusive [Rumor]

Interesting development for hack and slash fans as it seems the Ninja Gaiden franchise might be prepping for a comeback as a Xbox exclusive.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been talking a lot about their focus towards Japanese games in the media recently and with the Xbox Game Showcase kicking off later this week on Thursday we could see some surprises.

Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden franchise has been a crucial part of the video games industry for decades now but it has been going through some tough times recently. The series has been dormant for a few years now with 2014’s mediocre Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z almost putting a nail in the franchises’ coffin with many considering it to be one of the worst games of the console generation.

There are a lot of factors associated with Ninja Gaiden’s downfall like series’ developer Team Ninja working on other more lucrative projects like the Dead or Alive and Nioh franchises.

There’s a lot of talk recently about potential franchises and IPs that Xbox is interesting in working with, including a recent rumor of a Highlander game. For the Ninja Gaiden revival, some very notable sources have indicated that it might actually be happening.

It all started off with the excellent XboxEra Podcast discussing upcoming games, rumors and news. At around the 50 minute mark Ed teases some information he recently got but wasn’t ready to discuss it yet. He did however suggest that “something” wasn’t dead.

You can check out the full podcast below (do subscribe to their channel, its actually pretty good and one of few podcasts I listen to nowadays):

Now just days later @Alcoholikaust, the same individual who leaked the PS5 devkit, tweeted out a gif of series protagonist Ryu Hayabusa.

So there’s definitely something going on here.

Note: There’s also a few other sources talking about this however they didn’t really have a good track record so I decided against including them in the article.

What do you think? If this does actually exist do you think the reveal will be at Thursday’s event or sometime later down the road? Let’s discuss in the comments below.