Nintendo Direct Mini Announced For September 17

Nintendo Direct Mini has been confirmed for September 17 by Nintendo. This will focus on third-party games that are in development for Nintendo Switch.

As stated in the official press release, this Direct is scheduled for Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. PT and will feature information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from Nintendo’s publishing partners. For those in the UK, it will be scheduled at 15:00 UK time / 16:00 CEST.

Tune in tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, featuring information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from Nintendo’s publishing partners.

Nintendo Switch currently has a host of announced games that have received no updates like Bayonetta 3 and No More Heroes 3, in addition, some of the games which aren’t announced can be revealed during this Direct so look out for it on September 17.