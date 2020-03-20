Nioh 2 update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
This update implements a number of bug fixes for the game on PS4. Get the full Nioh 2 update 1.05 patch notes below.
Nioh 2 Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes
Ver 1.04 update
2020/03/19
Adjustment
- Added the ability to easily increase the skill of other weapons if the skill of a certain weapon type is high
- Relaxed “weapon proficiency” requirements for some training area missions
- Reduces the strength of “Gaki” and reduces the power of specific attacks
- Reduced the power of attacks with excessively high damage for the following enemies: “Youki” and “Saruoni”
- “Skebito” health increased
- Adjusted the recommended level notation so that the recommended levels for some missions are appropriate
- When “Ushioni” rushes into a weir, the corner is stabbed so that the weir is not destroyed by jump attacks etc.
- Reduced the physical strength and defense of “Shimama Ryoan” in the main mission “Bleaking Water”
- The homing of the hatchet skill “Ground Kill” has been adjusted upward.
- Alleviates the vacant wisdom required to release the half-you skill “ Fighter Tiger Strike ”
- Corresponding to also spread to the guardian spirits “recovery spread of medicine” bless “wing bird” Gasukebito
limit also, the spread range from distance unlimited 7m
- Increased the distance that Mujina responds to gestures
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the effects of the tsumoku were not reflected on the minimap
- Fixed a rare issue where all enemies would stop firing
- Fixed a bug where if you set up a battle with a sword, you could be relentless before the battle was completed
- Fixed a bug where the attack would not hit if a strong attack was made when an attack was hit at the bottom of the sword
- Fixed a bug where the hatchet throwing skill could not hit enemies in the permanent area
- Fixed a bug that caused the sword skill “Zenigiri” to fall when used on a cliff
- Fixed a bug that could trigger under certain circumstances even if the two-sword skill “Disturbed Slash” was not acquired
- Fixed an issue where spear martial art “Chidori” would not home properly when used on some enemies
- Fixed a bug that the chain scythe skill “Footwear” was being hit by the wall
- Fixed a bug where the Ushioni soul spell might not hit properly on some terrain
- Fixed an issue where the guardian spirits of the guardian spirits “Kamika” and “Siasha” did not give an advantageous effect to themselves
- Fixed a bug where “Sohaya Shu (Naginata-Kama)” attack sometimes did not hit properly
- Fixed a bug that caused Genbu’s guardian spirit skill to freeze for a certain amount of time when hitting “Asai Nagamasa”
- Fixed a bug where “Sake Drinking Doji” sometimes repeated steps in the same direction many times
- Fixed a bug that sometimes took a long time to land when Naotaka Magara and Nao Shubo Nao emerged
- Fixed a bug where when a “Nurikabe” was launched by a long-range attack, it might not be attacked until approaching
- Fixed a bug where some small sea monsters in the main mission “Ayakashi Overnight Castle” would not be resurrected when resuming death
- Fixed a bug where enemies would be buried in walls when performing a drop attack at a specific location in the main mission “Wait at Exit”
- Fixed a bug that caused the boss not to be scared when destroying a gimmick in the area in the boss battle of the main mission “Wait at the exit”
- Fixed a bug where in the multiplayer main mission “Kaiyama Glacier”, “Moonless” might not follow the player
- Fixed a bug that the number of hairs displayed on the mission selection screen was incorrectly displayed in the main mission “Burning Flame”
- Fixed a bug in the main mission “Golden Castle (Ayakashi no Yumeji)” in a multiplayer boss battle where the boss might not go down even if the conditions were met.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent players from entering the battle area during the Submission “Ayakashi Kagura” and “In the Lesson”
- Fixed a bug where the mission would automatically end in rare cases if the host selected “Proceed” after clearing in multiplayer of the submission “Large Heaven”
- Fixed a bug where the maximum amount of martial arts that could be earned in “Dedication” was not correctly reflected
- Fixed a bug where the recipe book for “Kirei-no-kami-no-Bowl” could be obtained twice if the conditions were met.
- Fixed a bug where the special effect of the soul charge, “Activating a monster with 0 physical strength (in the darkness)”, sometimes bends into the ground, etc.
- Fixed a bug that the setting of “Rare character string” of “Online setting” may not be reflected.
- Fixed a bug where the gauge of other players on the left side of the screen might disappear when the in-game health bar of the rare game was set to “Display if there is fluctuation” in “Online Settings”
- Other minor bug fixes
