Nioh 2 Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes

Adjustment

Increased the distance that Mujina responds to gestures

limit also, the spread range from distance unlimited 7m

Corresponding to also spread to the guardian spirits “recovery spread of medicine” bless “wing bird” Gasukebito

Alleviates the vacant wisdom required to release the half-you skill “ Fighter Tiger Strike ”

The homing of the hatchet skill “Ground Kill” has been adjusted upward.

Reduced the physical strength and defense of “Shimama Ryoan” in the main mission “Bleaking Water”

When “Ushioni” rushes into a weir, the corner is stabbed so that the weir is not destroyed by jump attacks etc.

Adjusted the recommended level notation so that the recommended levels for some missions are appropriate

Reduced the power of attacks with excessively high damage for the following enemies: “Youki” and “Saruoni”

Reduces the strength of “Gaki” and reduces the power of specific attacks

Added the ability to easily increase the skill of other weapons if the skill of a certain weapon type is high

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where the effects of the tsumoku were not reflected on the minimap

Fixed a rare issue where all enemies would stop firing

Fixed a bug where if you set up a battle with a sword, you could be relentless before the battle was completed

Fixed a bug where the attack would not hit if a strong attack was made when an attack was hit at the bottom of the sword

Fixed a bug where the hatchet throwing skill could not hit enemies in the permanent area

Fixed a bug that caused the sword skill “Zenigiri” to fall when used on a cliff

Fixed a bug that could trigger under certain circumstances even if the two-sword skill “Disturbed Slash” was not acquired

Fixed an issue where spear martial art “Chidori” would not home properly when used on some enemies

Fixed a bug that the chain scythe skill “Footwear” was being hit by the wall

Fixed a bug where the Ushioni soul spell might not hit properly on some terrain

Fixed an issue where the guardian spirits of the guardian spirits “Kamika” and “Siasha” did not give an advantageous effect to themselves

Fixed a bug where “Sohaya Shu (Naginata-Kama)” attack sometimes did not hit properly

Fixed a bug that caused Genbu’s guardian spirit skill to freeze for a certain amount of time when hitting “Asai Nagamasa”

Fixed a bug where “Sake Drinking Doji” sometimes repeated steps in the same direction many times

Fixed a bug that sometimes took a long time to land when Naotaka Magara and Nao Shubo Nao emerged

Fixed a bug where when a “Nurikabe” was launched by a long-range attack, it might not be attacked until approaching

Fixed a bug where some small sea monsters in the main mission “Ayakashi Overnight Castle” would not be resurrected when resuming death

Fixed a bug where enemies would be buried in walls when performing a drop attack at a specific location in the main mission “Wait at Exit”

Fixed a bug that caused the boss not to be scared when destroying a gimmick in the area in the boss battle of the main mission “Wait at the exit”

Fixed a bug where in the multiplayer main mission “Kaiyama Glacier”, “Moonless” might not follow the player

Fixed a bug that the number of hairs displayed on the mission selection screen was incorrectly displayed in the main mission “Burning Flame”

Fixed a bug in the main mission “Golden Castle (Ayakashi no Yumeji)” in a multiplayer boss battle where the boss might not go down even if the conditions were met.

Fixed a bug that could prevent players from entering the battle area during the Submission “Ayakashi Kagura” and “In the Lesson”

Fixed a bug where the mission would automatically end in rare cases if the host selected “Proceed” after clearing in multiplayer of the submission “Large Heaven”

Fixed a bug where the maximum amount of martial arts that could be earned in “Dedication” was not correctly reflected

Fixed a bug where the recipe book for “Kirei-no-kami-no-Bowl” could be obtained twice if the conditions were met.

Fixed a bug where the special effect of the soul charge, “Activating a monster with 0 physical strength (in the darkness)”, sometimes bends into the ground, etc.

Fixed a bug that the setting of “Rare character string” of “Online setting” may not be reflected.

Fixed a bug where the gauge of other players on the left side of the screen might disappear when the in-game health bar of the rare game was set to “Display if there is fluctuation” in “Online Settings”