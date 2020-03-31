Nioh 2 update version 1.07 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update that were shared by Koei Tecmo.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes. It also includes balance adjustments as well as a fix for some gameplay elements. Get the full Nioh 2 update 1.07 patch notes below.

Nioh 2 Update Version 1.07 Full Patch Notes

Adjustment

For the following sub-mission, mainly enemy appearance timing and degree of difficulty of the relaxation of a single play

smiths wishes of

greedy Naru hunter

Sunomata妖捕Ri products

viper and butterflies

brothers sword

is mighty flame heaven high

spider is broken by

what fire God lead

Closed dream

Partially mitigated the power of attacks where enemies other than the boss could be killed by a single shot even at a level higher than expected

Mitigated a part of the Shibata Katsuie, which was very difficult to avoid

Increased drop rates for recipes and secret books

“Difficulty” is added to the search conditions of “Ichigo Ichie” (* Displayed when the difficulty is released)

Added “Accessories” tab to “Refresh”

Added support to initialize setting values ​​in “HDR Advanced Settings”

Nioh 2 is available now for PS4.