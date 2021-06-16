No Man’s Sky just received patch 3.53, it fixed many of the bugs the game was facing.

Read all of the patch notes below:

No Man’s Sky patch 3.53 released; for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could cause some furry creatures to be missing the hologram effect when on the Space Anomaly.

Improved ship explosion effect during space combat.

Fixed an issue that could cause stars to appear closer than they should in VR.

Fixed a rare crash related to bases.

The update is pretty small, so expect the size to be in the MBs for all platforms.

