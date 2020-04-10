No Man’s Sky update version 2.41 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game comes hot of the heels of the Exo Mech patch. It implements a number of bug fixes. Get the complete No Man’s Sky update 2.41 patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.41 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed an issue on PC that could force cursor input to the edge of the screen.

Fixed an issue which could cause weather, Sentinel activity and a number of other planet stats to change.

Fixed an issue that caused Minotaur upgrade modules to be missing from the Exocraft technology shop aboard the Space Station.

Fixed an Xbox-only issue that caused each new interaction to need a new button press, eg when mass-harvesting plants.

Fixed an issue in PSVR that made interaction too sensitive.

Fixed an issue which allowed beam weapons to appear inside the cockpit of the Minotaur in VR.

Added a small number of missing decals to the Exocraft Customiser.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that caused Exocraft cockpit not to match the customisation of their exterior.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that prevented the Living Ship from playing takeoff and landing animations.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that could place players outside the terrain when exiting the Minotaur inside a cave.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that allowed Exocraft to occasionally fall through terrain.

Fixed a console-only crash that could occur when landing on an Exploration Frigate.

Fixed a crash related to hiding power lines.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.