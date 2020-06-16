No Man’s Sky update version 2.53 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game was available first for PC and it has been released for Xbox One and PS4 today. It is a minor hotfix that resolves some issues with the game on all platforms.

No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.53 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Hello everyone,

Thank you to everyone playing the Crossplay Update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting.

We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of stability issues. These fixes have been combined into patch 2.52.1, which is now live on Steam and GOG.

Patch Notes

We’ve fixed a number of issues specific to AMD GPUs. We are aware of other GPU specific crashes and are working with AMD to fix them on a driver level. In the meantime, they have recommended rolling back to the previous WHQL driver 20.4.2, which can be found here: link.

We are also aware of a number of Windows 7 users who are unable to connect. This is a platform security issue, and requires an update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows, found here: link

Fixed a rare networking crash related to base building.

Fixed a crash related to broken ships.

No Man’s Sky is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.