No Man’s Sky update version 2.54 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bugfixes. This hotfix should be available to download now on all platforms. Get the details on No Man’s Sky update 2.54 patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.54 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed a number of issues that could prevent players from being able to see other ambient players.

Fixed a networking error that could occur when joining games from the frontend.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Steam sessions from being marked full when at the player cap.

Fixed an issue that prevented system-level messages from appearing in the chat window if chat permissions were restricted.

Fixed an issue that could cause Speech-To-Text to be active even when disabled in the options.

Fixed an issue that caused the default network permissions to be incorrect in Normal Mode.

Fixed an issue that made the Nexus mission board UI appear too far away in VR.

Fixed an issue that caused ship sounds from other players to loop constantly.

Fixed a throttling issue when changing window focus.

Fixed an issue with depot raiding multiplayer missions that could block progress if players destroyed a depot while in their ship.

Fixed a rare issue that could occasionally cause multiplayer missions to fail to find an appropriate planet on which to collect a Quad Servo.

Made a number of minor text fixes.

No Man’s Sky is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.