No Man’s Sky update version 2.55 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Hello Games has updated the game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC implementing a number of fixes for it. They have resolved a connection issue on Windows 7, improving crossplay, and updated some matchmaking rules.

Get the complete No Man’s Sky update 2.55 patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.55 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Fixed multiplayer connections on Windows 7.

Crossplay players now show a different icon depending on their platform.

Fixed PS4 friends showing a gamemode icon when playing in non English languages.

Fix for crossplay friends not being joinable if they are in a group.

Updated matchmaking rules to form lobbies of the correct size.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.