No Man’s Sky Update Version 2.61 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

No Man’s Sky update version 2.61 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes that resolve bugs discovered after the last major update. Here is what you need to know about No Man’s Sky update 2.61 patch notes.

Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused player freighter colours to change. Freighters have been restored to their correct colours.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighter recolouring from working on all the panelling of some freighter types.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighters from being recoloured immediately after purchase.

Fixed an issue that prevented freighter technology from being placed in the technology inventory.

Ladders between floors of derelict freighters are now orientated so that the player always faces forwards into the next room.

Improved the smoothness of the lighting changes when entering a derelict freighter.

Improved the atmospheric fog visuals inside the derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that caused textures to look incorrect in some weird biomes.

Player titles are now shown in the interaction prompt as well as in player icons.

Improved the visuals of the derelict freighter walkway.

Fixed an issue that could cause the derelict freighter interior lighting settings to turn on while on the landing pads.

Fixed an issue that could cause derelict freighter lighting settings to be applied to normal freighters.

Fixed an issue that could cause player torchlight to stutter as it moved.

Fixed a crash that could occur when system authority ships attempted to take off from an abandoned space station.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to land on abandoned space stations.

Fixed an issue that could cause Cargo Bulkheads not to be used up when adding an extra slot to a freighter.

Fixed an issue that overly inflated the complexity value of a range of base parts, causing bases to be culled incorrectly.

Fixed a stutter that could occur when generating the procedural interior of a derelict freighter.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang during loading.

Introduced some Xbox-specific performance optimisations.

Introduced a number of other general optimisations.

Introduced some minor performance improvements to derelict freighter art assets.

Fixed a number of console-specific rendering crashes.

Fixed a crash related to planetary creature navigation.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed a number of visual issues with decoration in derelict freighter engineering rooms.

Fixed a visual issue with the lighting of teleporters aboard derelict freighters.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

Fixed a number of music issues aboard the derelict freighter.

Collecting both logs and using the engineering control panel will now move the derelict freighter mission on, even if all rooms have yet to be explored.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to destroy a derelict freighter they were currently aboard.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause different space encounters to spawn while searching for a derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that prevented emergency supplies from being collected from the airlock terminal on some derelict freighters.

Fixed an issue that could cause the secondary weapon to fire when dismissing the detailed mission notification.

Fixed an issue that caused technology labels to appear on some derelict freighter items.

Fixed a number of incorrect or missing icons on derelict freighter mission hints.

Fixed a number of instances of freighter log snippets being difficult to interact with.

Fixed an issue that could cause derelict freighter decoration to occasionally spawn outside of the freighter.

Fixed a number of clipping issues with derelict freighter decorations.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to summon the Space Anomaly on top of a derelict freighter.

Improved the timing of the messages in the derelict freighter airlock door sequence.

Fixed an issue that was doubling the power of various fleet upgrade modules that could be installed in player freighters.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the name of a freighter storage box to be incorrect when viewed in the inventory tabs.

Fixed an issue that caused cycling freighter inventory tabs to only work in one direction.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause overlapping text in the freighter storage container tabs.

Fixed an issue that could cause the derelict freighter marker not to appear in multiplayer.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause multiplayer players aboard the same derelict freighter to see different interiors.

Fixed an issue that caused derelict freighter teleporters to be incorrectly synced in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused the derelict freighter airlock door to still be sealed from the point of view of multiplayer players who arrived aboard the freighter after the doors were unsealed.

Fixed an issue that caused the destruction state of several items on derelict freighters to be incorrectly synced in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that could cause hostile aliens on the derelict freighters to target multiplayer players incorrectly.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause hostile aliens on the derelict freighters to desync in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused derelict freighter turret animations to be synced incorrectly in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused multiplayer ship audio to be too loud while inside a derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause the derelict freighter airlock alarm to loop forever in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to damage themselves when shooting other players after having landed on an derelict freighter.

Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect chat message to be sent when discovering creatures in the new exploration Nexus mission.