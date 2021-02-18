No More Heroes 3 finally has a release date, arrives exclusively for Switch on August 27

Suda 51’s upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, No More Heroes 3, finally has a release date.

The game will be released on August 27, which is honestly sooner than fans were expecting as many people were expecting a 2022 release.

No More Heroes 3 made a huge showing at the latest Nintendo Direct and featured a new trailer, check it out below:

The game as seen in the trailer, will put series protagonist Travis Touchdown against Aliens in a weird and wacky showdown.

No More Heroes 3 releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on August 27.