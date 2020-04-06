One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 update version 1.02 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes and tweaks including improving the network functionality which should solve the issue with multiplayer. Other improvements include adjusting the game balance and improving the overall game stability. Get the complete One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 update 1.02 patch notes below.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update Version 1.02 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Fixed several issues in the game

Improved game stability

Improved network functionality

Adjusted game balance

Improved other game functionality

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Koei Tecmo and published by Bandai Namco. It is the fourth game in the Pirate Warriors series and the first one to launch on current generation consoles.