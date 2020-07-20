One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 update version 1.10 is available to download today for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes.

Bandai Namco has updated the game to version 1.10 adding support for DLC characters. They have also issued some issues with the game and improved the game functionality, or whatever they mean by it.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

Support for additional characters

Fixed several issues in the game

Improved other game functionality

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.